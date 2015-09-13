Asche’s walk-off homer lifts Phillies over Cubs

PHILADELPHIA -- Cody Asche said he has been waiting a while just to put a good swing on a ball in a game. So, when he got called off the bench in the ninth inning on Saturday night, he didn’t waste any time.

On the first pitch, a fastball from reliever Hector Rondon, Asche crushed a pinch-hit, walk-off home run to give the Philadelphia Phillies a 7-5 win against the Chicago Cubs.

Asche belted the ball down the right-field line and into the Citizens Bank Park seats for his eighth homer of the season and second walk-off of his career -- the other coming exactly one year earlier.

“It was a good one to hit,” Asche said. “It’s been a while since I drove a ball like that, so it felt good off the bat, for sure.”

Asche’s homer capped a contest that featured just one run in the first six innings and seven in the final two.

After the Cubs pushed Dan Haren’s start back to Sunday and gave Travis Wood the nod, they had a combination of arms that was working smoothly. Wood and fellow reliever Trevor Cahill pitched six clean innings and combined to allow just three hits, strike out eight and issue no walks. But the Phillies offense came alive in the seventh inning.

Pinch hitter Ryan Howard, who was taken out of the original starting lineup with a left-hander on the mound, needed just one pitch to make a difference. With two outs and two on -- thanks to an error by first baseman Anthony Rizzo -- Howard lined an RBI double to right field against Cubs reliever Justin Grimm.

Grimm walked the next two batters, including Darnell Sweeney with the bases loaded, to give the Phillies a 2-1 lead.

Left-hander Zac Rosscup replaced Grimm and Cesar Hernandez followed with a bases-clearing double to left-center field.

“Wood and Cahill did a wonderful job getting us to the point where you want to be,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. “The guys you feel really reliable about, it just didn’t play for us tonight. ... Grimm couldn’t have had better stuff than he had tonight; it’s impossible. He’s got to be good for us to get to where we want to be. It’s just unfortunate it didn’t play tonight.”

It took Chicago just six batters to erase the four-run deficit.

In the top of the eighth against Luis Garcia and Jeanmar Gomez, the first five Cubs reached base -- including Chris Coghlan and Kris Bryant, who both had RBI doubles. The Cubs tied the game on Miguel Montero’s sacrifice fly, which also moved Bryant -- the go-ahead run -- to third base.

Bryant tried to score when Javier Baez sent a grounder to shortstop Freddy Galvis, but Galvis threw out Bryant at the plate. The decision was upheld after Maddon asked for a replay to determine whether catcher Erik Kratz was blocking the plate.

“That’s fabulous,” Maddon said of the rally. “You’re kind of disappointed when it gets to 5-1, but our guys continued to fight and got back to the point where you feel pretty good about it.”

The Cubs’ eighth inning did cost Phillies starter Jared Eickhoff a win. In just his fifth major league start, Eickhoff struck out eight and allowed one run and three hits in seven innings.

Acquired from Texas in the trade for Cole Hamels, Eickhoff has posted quality starts in four of his five outings, and the eight strikeouts were a career high. The 25-year-old could be part of the Phillies’ rotation for seasons to come, but he said he’s trying to worry about 2015 for now.

“I‘m just trying to go every five days or so, or whenever they tell me to throw, and go as long as I can,” Eickhoff said. “I think that’s all I can do and hope I help the team win as much as I can.”

The Cubs pushed Haren’s start back to Sunday, citing “weather uncertainty” before the game, which was delayed 50 minutes by rain. Wood filled in nicely in his first start since May 14 and lowered his ERA to 4.20.

Kyle Schwarber got the Cubs’ first hit of the game in the third when he launched his 16th homer of the season to right field. The rookie homered twice in Game 2 of Friday’s doubleheader and has hit four in his last five games.

NOTES: RHP Dan Haren will pitch in Sunday’s series finale, the Cubs announced. Haren has a 3.73 ERA this season and worked seven scoreless innings against the Cardinals in his last outing. ... The Phillies changed Saturday night’s lineup, with LHP Travis Wood on the mound and Jeff Francoeur batted fourth instead of Ryan Howard. Francoeur was hitting .273 this season but just .225 in the cleanup spot. ... Including the current series with Philadelphia, the Cubs have not lost any of their last 10 four-game series. The Cubs swept a doubleheader Friday night at Citizens Bank Park and last lost a four-game set when they dropped three of four to St. Louis on May 4-7.