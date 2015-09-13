Phillies continue mastery of Cubs

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies have the worst record in major league baseball, while the Chicago Cubs have one of the best.

The Phillies nonetheless continued their mastery of the Cubs on Sunday afternoon, beating Chicago 7-4.

“It’s nice to beat a good team like the Cubs,” Philadelphia interim manager Pete Mackanin said after his team closed out the season series against the Cubs with its fifth victory in seven games.

A wild pitch by Cubs reliever Clayton Richard brought home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, as the Phillies earned a split of their four-game series.

“I‘m just glad we’re not in the same division as the Phillies,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said.

First baseman Ryan Howard homered and drove in three runs for the Phillies, and shortstop Freddy Galvis went 3-for-5 with a two-run double.

Philadelphia also won its second straight since Mackanin’s pep talk to his players on Saturday. Sunday’s starting pitcher, Aaron Harang, said it is important for such a young team to embrace the spoilers’ role.

“That’s what makes the rest of your season go along - trying to be the spoiler,” Harang said, “especially when we play a group like the Cubs, right in the hunt of it.”

Right fielder Chris Coghlan went 4-for-5 with a homer and two triples for the Cubs, who lead the race for the National League’s second wild-card spot.

With the score tied 4-4, Philadelphia left fielder Aaron Altherr tripled with one out in the seventh. Howard struck out, but with a 1-0 count on catcher Cameron Rupp, Richard (3-2) uncorked his wild pitch, allowing Altherr to score.

Shortstop Freddy Galvis added a two-run double off reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in the ninth for Philadelphia.

Reliever Dario Hinojosa (1-0) earned his first major-league victory for the Phillies. Ken Giles pitched the ninth for his 13th save.

Coghlan tripled and with two outs in the first he scored on a single by third baseman Kris Bryant, but the Phillies answered with two runs off Cubs starter Dan Haren in the bottom of that inning, on Howard’s sacrifice fly and Rupp’s RBI single.

Howard’s two-run homer in the third gave the Phillies a 4-1 lead. It was his 22nd homer of the season.

Cubs shortstop Addison Russell had an RBI single in the fourth, and Coghlan hit a solo homer off Harang in the fifth, cutting the gap to 4-3. It was Coghlan’s 16th homer this season.

The Cubs knotted it with the help of two Phillies errors in the seventh. Russell reached on a bad throw by shortstop Freddy Galvis to start the inning, and scored when second baseman Cesar Hernandez bobbled a two-out grounder by first baseman Anthony Rizzo.

Harang went five innings and allowed three runs and six hits, while striking out five and walking one. It was the eighth time in his last 10 starts he has failed to throw more than six innings, after going six or more in 15 of his first 16 outings.

Haren, 0-5 with a 6.57 ERA in seven career starts in Citizens Bank Park, gave up four runs and seven hits in just three innings of work, while striking out four and walking three.

NOTES: Phillies second baseman Cesar Hernandez left the game with a dislocated left thumb after colliding with Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo following Hernandez’s seventh-inning error. Interim manager Pete Mackanin said Hernandez will see a hand specialist Monday and added that “it doesn’t look good for the rest of the year.” ... The two triples by Cubs RF Chris Coghlan were a career high. ... With a triple and double on Sunday, Philadelphia LF Aaron Altherr now has 12 extra-base hits among the 19 hits he has accumulated in 23 games since his promotion from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Aug. 18. ... Phillies RF Brian Bogusevic made two exceptional catches, the first one a diving grab of a liner by Chicago CF Dexter Fowler in the third, the second a running snag of a liner into the corner by 3B Kris Bryant. ... The walk-off homer by Philadelphia 3B Cody Asche in Saturday’s 7-5 victory over the Cubs came on the one-year anniversary of his first career walk-off homer. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Asche is only the fifth major leaguer in the last 40 years to hit walk-off homers in consecutive seasons.