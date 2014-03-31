Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates begin trying to validate their first winning record and postseason appearance in 21 years when they open 2014 on Monday by hosting the Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh, which won 94 games and finished second in the National League Central to eventual NL champion St. Louis, defeated Cincinnati in a wild card playoff game before losing to the Cardinals 3-2 in a best-of-five NL Division Series. “Excellence is verb, not a noun,” the Pirates’ Clint Hurdle, 2013 NL Manager of the Year, told reporters. “You’re going to continue to push forward. Our goal is to win a sixth world championship. The fact is, we haven’t won an LCS or a division series. ...”

While Pittsburgh’s expectations have gone through the roof, Chicago is just trying to get out of the basement. The Cubs finished last in the Central in 2013 -- their fourth consecutive losing season -- and first-year manager Rick Renteria figures to have his hands full in the only division to produce three playoff teams last season. The Pirates’ Francisco Liriano, the 2013 NL Comeback Player of the Year, opposes the Cubs’ Jeff Samardzija, who shut down Pittsburgh on Opening Day in 2013.

TV: 1 p.m. ESPN, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (2013: 8-13, 4.34 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (2013: 16-8, 3.02)

Samardzija was 1-3 with a 3.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and .218 batting average against in five starts versus Pittsburgh in 2013, but spoiled the Pirates’ season opener by allowing two hits and striking out nine in eight shutout innings of the Cubs’ 3-1 victory. Andrew McCutchen, the 2013 NL MVP, is 9-for-24 with zero RBIs against the 6-5, 225-pound Merrillville, Ind., native. Samardzija compiled a 5.14 ERA in six spring starts, allowing 28 hits in 21 innings while walking seven and striking out 19.

Liriano, who has recovered from a groin injury suffered March 20, was 3-1 with a 2.12 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and .158 batting average against in five starts versus Chicago in 2013. The 6-2, 215-pound Dominican Republic native has held the Cubs roster to a .155 batting average, with Welington Castillo (3-for-8, home run, two RBIs) the only player who has given him significant trouble. Liriano posted a 2.31 ERA in four spring outings, allowing 11 hits in 11 2/3 innings while waking four and striking out 10.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh won the 2013 season series 12-7, including 7-3 at home.

2. Pirates LF Starling Marte, who hit .280 and stole 41 bases in 2013 - his first full season -- signed a six-year contract extension worth a reported $31 million Thursday.

3. The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 59 degrees.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Pirates 1