Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The Chicago Cubs will try to build off a quality homestand when they begin a 10-game road trip with the first of four games against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. The Cubs won the first five games of their stay at home before dropping a 4-3 decision in the finale Sunday against the Miami Marlins. The run has Chicago - which has finished in fifth place in the National League Central four straight seasons - within three games of fourth-place Pittsburgh.

The Pirates were limited to five hits in a 1-0 loss in the rubber game of a three-game series versus Milwaukee on Sunday. Andrew McCutchen had two of the five hits and is 10-for-28 with three homers and five doubles in his last seven games. Pittsburgh took two of three games versus the Cubs at home to open the season and did the same at Chicago the following week.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WCIU (Chicago), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Edwin Jackson (4-5, 4.59 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Charlie Morton (2-7, 3.31)

Jackson is 6-2 with a 3.63 ERA in 12 career starts against Pittsburgh but has given up seven earned runs in 10 frames over two meetings this season. He allowed four runs (one earned) in five innings in a win over the New York Mets on Wednesday despite walking a season-high five and failing to get through six frames for the third straight time. The veteran is 1-4 with a 6.12 ERA on the road in 2014.

Morton was bumped from Sunday to Monday after the Pirates shuffled their rotation in the wake of the injury to Gerrit Cole. He has won two of his last three starts after opening the season 0-6, but has also failed to get through six frames in the process. Morton, who struck out a season-high nine in five solid innings at San Diego last Monday, is 2-4 with a 4.68 ERA in 11 career starts versus the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. McCutchen is 10-for-23 with a pair of homers and six walks in his career versus Jackson.

2. Pirates OF Jose Tabata is 28-for-81 over his last 31 games.

3. Chicago has lost 11 of its last 16 on the road.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Cubs 4