Preview: Cubs at Pirates

Amid a slow start to the season, the Pittsburgh Pirates gave their fans reason for excitement when they called up prospect Gregory Polanco to make his long-awaited major-league debut Tuesday against the visiting Chicago Cubs. Polanco got the call after Pittsburgh’s 6-2 win in the opener of the four-game series. The move comes with the Pirates sitting three games below .500 after beating Chicago for the fifth time in seven meetings this season.

Polanco’s path to the big leagues was cleared when second baseman Neil Walker went on the disabled list after undergoing an appendectomy Monday. That allows leadoff man Josh Harrison to move in from right field -- Polanco’s position -- to second base and likely means Polanco, who was hitting .347 with seven homers and 15 stolen bases at Triple-A Indianapolis, will slide into the No. 2 spot in the lineup. The Cubs have struggled on the road recently, losing 12 of 17 away from home, and Tuesday starter Travis Wood has faced the same issues, going 2-4 with an 8.04 ERA in six road starts in 2014.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Travis Wood (5-5, 5.04 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (1-6, 4.54)

Wood battled control problems his last time out, issuing five walks over five innings, but he limited the damage to two runs. The 27-year-old has been inconsistent in 2014 with only six quality starts in 12 outings. Wood is 4-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) versus the Pirates, and he held them to one run over six innings and racked up nine strikeouts in a no-decision April 10 in Chicago.

Liriano endured a frustrating outing Wednesday at San Diego, allowing only one hit over five innings but giving up three runs (two earned) thanks to six walks. The 30-year-old has lasted at least six innings only once in his last eight starts. He struck out 10 in six scoreless frames in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Opening Day and is 3-2 with a 2.36 ERA in seven career starts against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. Wood has neutralized several of Pittsburgh’s big bats, as Andrew McCutchen (2-for-20), Pedro Alvarez (1-for-18) and Starlin Marte (3-for-16) have struggled against the left-hander.

2. Cubs stars Starlin Castro (2-for-19) and Anthony Rizzo (2-for-17) have not enjoyed success against Liriano.

3. McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs on Monday and is hitting .390 in his last 15 home games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Cubs 3