Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The Chicago Cubs’ road woes were put to rest for at least one night, and they can move closer to securing their first series win away from home this season with a victory over the host Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Cubs evened the four-game set at one win apiece with a 7-3 triumph on Tuesday, only their sixth road victory in 18 contests. The Pirates have won the last three series with the Cubs at PNC Park and have claimed nine of the last 12 meetings there. Pittsburgh’s loss spoiled the major-league debut of heralded prospect Gregory Polanco, who went 1-for-5 and left four runners on base. Chicago’s Jason Hammel looks to knock off the Pirates for the third time this season - he beat them in his first two outings in a Cubs uniform, allowing four runs and five hits over 13 2/3 innings in victories on April 3 and 9. Most of the Pirates won’t care to see Hammel on the mound, as Pittsburgh’s active roster is a combined 15-for-80 against him with 15 strikeouts.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN (Chicago), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (6-3, 2.53 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Brandon Cumpton (1-2, 6.51)

Hammel can match last season’s win total with a victory, and if he continues pitching the way he has over his last two starts, that seems likely. The 31-year-old has tossed seven scoreless frames in each of his last two outings, racking up 16 strikeouts while allowing 10 hits and one walk. Hammel is 4-1 with a 3.67 ERA in six games (five starts) versus Pittsburgh.

Cumpton picked up his first win of the season last time out, allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings and getting ample support in a 15-5 win over Milwaukee. The 25-year-old has enjoyed pitching at PNC Park, going 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA in six games (five starts) at home. He has yet to face the Cubs and any of their current players.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is 4-for-8 with two homers and five RBIs in the series and is hitting .397 in his last 16 home games.

2. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo has four multi-hit performances in his last six contests and is hitting .370 over that span.

3. Over his brief career (10 starts and one relief appearance), Cumpton has held opponents to a .209 average over the first three innings compared to .357 in the fourth through sixth.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Pirates 3