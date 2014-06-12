Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The Chicago Cubs’ inability to score runs with Jeff Samardzija on the mound has been magnified when he pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates hope right-hander Edinson Volquez can help them continue that trend when they face Samardzija and the visiting Cubs in the finale of a four-game set Thursday. Chicago has scored a total of five runs while losing the last five games their ace has started against Pittsburgh, including a 1-0 defeat on Opening Day this season.

Red-hot Andrew McCutchen has carried the Pirates to two wins in the first three games of the series, homering in all three games and going 12-for-26 with five homers and 10 RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak. The Cubs have lost 13 of their last 19 on the road, and the most recent defeat ensured they will not yet pick up their first series win of the season away from home. The Pirates have won 10 of the last 13 meetings at PNC Park and are trying to claim their fourth straight series win against the Cubs at home.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jeff Samardzija (2-5, 2.54 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (3-5, 4.27)

Samardzija rebounded from his worst outing of the season to claim his second win in three starts last time out. He struck out eight and allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings to beat Miami and record his 10th quality start in 13 outings this season. Samardzija is 4-3 with a 1.90 ERA in 19 games against the Pirates, including a 3-3 mark and a 2.05 ERA in eight starts.

Volquez took the loss his last time out, giving up four runs (three earned) over six innings against Milwaukee. It was his first loss since May 17, and he has allowed three or fewer earned runs in four straight starts. The 30-year-old is 5-0 with a 3.60 ERA in nine games (eight starts) against the Cubs after pitching two scoreless innings in relief against them on April 3.

WALK-OFFS

1. McCutchen’s 13 extra-base hits over his last 10 games are the most by a Pirates player in a 10-game span since Barry Bonds in 1988.

2. Cubs INF Luis Valbuena is 11-for-24 with four doubles in his past eight games.

3. The Pirates placed LHP Francisco Liriano (left oblique strain) on the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and activated RHP Stolmy Pimentel from the DL.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Pirates 2