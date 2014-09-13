Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates look to reach a new high-water mark for the season and strengthen their hold on the National League’s second wild card when they host the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The Pirates won a 7-3 decision in the opener of the three-game series on Friday, their third straight victory and seventh in the last eight contests. Pittsburgh leads Milwaukee by 1 1/2 games for the final playoff spot and is 2 1/2 behind NL Central leader St. Louis.

Pittsburgh moved a season-best nine games over .500 after the red-hot Jordy Mercer and NL batting leader Josh Harrison powered the Pirates to their 13th win in 17 meetings with the Cubs this season. The Pirates aim to beat Cubs left-hander Felix Doubront for the second time in a week, as they got to him for two runs over five innings in a 5-0 victory on Saturday. Last-place Chicago has been outscored 55-13 during its seven-game losing streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Felix Doubront (3-5, 5.43 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (7-4, 3.60)

Doubront split his first two starts for the Cubs, allowing one run over seven innings to beat St. Louis in his debut and taking the loss against Pittsburgh last time out. The Pirates made Doubront labor last weekend, as he needed 81 pitches to survive five frames. Doubront, who is 15-9 on the road in his career, is pitching at PNC Park for the first time.

Locke has recorded four quality starts — and five wins — in his last seven outings. The 26-year-old retired the first 10 and last 10 batters he faced while beating Philadelphia on Monday, racking up a season-high nine strikeouts and yielding one run over seven innings. Locke is 1-0 with a 3.52 ERA in four starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs are expected to be without RF Jorge Soler for the remainder of the series as the rookie slugger is in Miami for the birth of his first child.

2. Harrison has recorded multiple hits in eight of his last 12 games to raise his average to .318, three points ahead of Colorado’s Justin Morneau for the NL lead.

3. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, who has not played since Aug. 26 because of a back injury, took batting practice and ran the bases Friday but is not expected to return to the lineup until Monday.

PREDICTION: Pirates 6, Cubs 4