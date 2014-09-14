Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates have won seven straight series against the Chicago Cubs dating to last season, and they need an eighth in the worst way Sunday. The Pirates host the Cubs for the rubber match of a three-game set with their playoff hopes on the line. Pittsburgh is 3 1/2 games behind National League Central leader St. Louis but leads Milwaukee by 1 1/2 games for the second wild card.

The Pirates are 13-5 against Chicago in 2014, but the Cubs had their number in a 6-4 victory Saturday in which rookies Javier Baez and Matt Szczur went deep. The win snapped a season-long seven-game skid for Chicago, which is still without stars Anthony Rizzo (back) and Starlin Castro (ankle). Right-hander Edinson Volquez looks to continue his domination of the Cubs — he is 6-0 with a 3.12 ERA in 10 games (nine starts) against them.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jacob Turner (5-9, 5.84 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Edinson Volquez (11-7, 3.36)

The inconsistency that plagued Turner with Miami has continued with the Cubs, as he has allowed five or more runs in two of his last three starts with a strong outing in between. He surrendered five runs (four earned) in six innings in a loss at Toronto on Monday. The 23-year-old has never faced the Pirates.

Volquez has not lost since July 21, a span of nine starts during which he has posted a 2.29 ERA and six quality starts. The 31-year-old has recorded three straight quality starts but hasn’t gotten a decision in any of them as the Pirates have scored a total of five runs in those games. Volquez tossed two scoreless innings in relief against the Cubs on April 3 and tossed seven scoreless frames to beat them June 12.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen’s next homer at PNC Park will tie him with Jason Bay (61) for the most in the 13-year history of the ballpark.

2. The Cubs are 0-73 when trailing after eight innings.

3. Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison (.317) leads the NL in batting by two points over Colorado’s Justin Morneau while McCutchen (.311) is fourth.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Cubs 2