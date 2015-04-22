Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The culture change within the Chicago Cubs has been apparent in the late innings. The Cubs pulled off another late comeback Tuesday and will aim for a third straight road win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

After going 0-79 when trailing after eight innings a year ago, the Cubs already have two victories under those circumstances this season, including a 9-8 win Tuesday in which they wiped out a three-run deficit over the final two innings. Highly touted rookie Addison Russell went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in his major-league debut, but the Cubs aren’t likely to panic; after going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in his debut last week, top prospect Kris Bryant is 8-for-19 with three doubles and six RBIs in four games. The Pirates entered the series riding a three-game winning streak but couldn’t manage much offense in the opener of the four-game set and endured a rough night from the bullpen in the second game. Pittsburgh has won its last eight series against the Cubs dating to July 2013.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (1-0, 5.11 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Vance Worley (1-1, 5.84)

Hammel has been consistent, if unspectacular, in his first two starts of the season. The 32-year-old posted a quality start in a win over Colorado to open the season but allowed four runs over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision last time out against San Diego. Hammel split four starts against the Pirates last season and is 4-3 with a 3.88 ERA in eight career games (seven starts) against Pittsburgh.

Worley began the season with a rough outing, allowing six runs in 6 1/3 innings in a loss at Milwaukee, but he rebounded to hold the Brewers to two runs over six frames and earn the win last time out. The 27-year-old is 2-0 with a 2.39 ERA in four career starts against the Cubs. He also has been excellent at PNC Park, where he is 6-2 with a 2.28 ERA in nine career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is 6-for-20 with two homers versus Hammel but the rest of Pittsburgh’s active roster is a combined 15-for-69 against him.

2. Chicago’s active roster is a combined 10-for-43 with 14 strikeouts versus Worley and no current Cubs player has more than two hits against him.

3. Cubs RF Jorge Soler is 14-for-37 during a career-best eight-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Pirates 4