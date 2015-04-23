Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The Chicago Cubs haven’t won a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates since July 2013, but the Cubs hope to change that when they wrap up a four-game set in Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon. The Pirates, who have won eight straight series against their National League Central rivals, are trying to salvage a split after holding on for a 4-3 victory Wednesday.

The Cubs claimed the first two games of the series, including a dramatic 9-8 win Tuesday in which they rallied from a three-run deficit in the final two innings, and made things interesting late Wednesday. Rookie phenom Kris Bryant struck out with the tying run aboard to end the game but also had a double and scored twice and is hitting .409 with four doubles and six RBIs in his first six big-league games. The Pirates hope to continue a trend of playing well when left-hander Jeff Locke is on the mound at PNC Park, having won nine of his last 10 home starts. Pittsburgh is wrapping a 10-game homestand during which it has gone 5-4.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 6.10 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (2-0, 1.93)

After a rocky season debut, Hendricks pitched well last time out, holding San Diego to two runs and three hits over six innings in a no-decision. He gave up a two-run homer in the first before settling in for five scoreless frames and finished with a career-high eight strikeouts. The 25-year-old has never faced the Pirates nor anyone on their active roster.

Locke has never won three straight starts in his career, but he has a chance to change that after beginning the season with two strong outings against Milwaukee. He gave up two runs over six innings in his season debut and limited the Brewers to one run and four hits over eight frames last time out. The 27-year-old is 1-1 with a 3.81 ERA in five career starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seven of Chicago’s 14 games have been decided by one run; the Cubs are 4-3 in those contests.

2. Pirates LF Starling Marte, who is 4-for-8 with two homers and three RBIs in the series, left Wednesday’s game with a bruised right hand but X-rays were negative.

3. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 3-for-10 with a double and a homer against Locke, but the rest of Chicago’s roster is a combined 5-for-33 versus the left-hander.

PREDICTION: Pirates 4, Cubs 3