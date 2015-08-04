Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will try again to begin their abbreviated series Tuesday. The visiting Cubs brought a five-game winning streak to Pittsburgh but were slowed by two lengthy rain delays before Monday’s scheduled series opener was postponed.

The rainout delayed a key clash in the National League wild-card chase, which Pittsburgh leads by four games over the Cubs, who have a half-game edge over San Francisco for the second berth. Cubs right-hander Jake Arrieta looks to add to his career-high win total and continue his strong performance against Pittsburgh (4-1, 2.43 ERA in six starts). Andrew McCutchen (7-for-17) is the only Pirates hitter who has had success against Arrieta. The Pirates counter with left-hander J.A. Happ, who was acquired at the trade deadline to fill the rotation spot created by A.J. Burnett’s elbow injury.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (11-6, 2.62 ERA) vs. Pirates LH J.A. Happ (4-6, 4.64)

Arrieta has recorded eight consecutive quality starts and is 7-2 with a 2.14 ERA while holding opponents to a .195 batting average since June 1. The 29-year-old limited Milwaukee to two runs over six innings in a no-decision in Thursday’s 5-2 victory. Arrieta has been dominant against the Pirates this season, allowing two runs over 14 innings with 14 strikeouts while splitting two decisions.

Happ got off to a solid start with Seattle this season but struggled to a 1-5 mark and a 6.65 ERA over his last 10 appearances (nine starts). The 32-year-old is winless in his last five outings and was tagged for seven runs (six earned) in 3 1/3 innings in a loss at Minnesota to end his tenure with the Mariners. Happ is 1-2 with a 5.57 ERA in four starts against the Cubs, but he hasn’t faced them since 2012.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant, who left Sunday’s game with dizziness following a collision on a slide into second base, was in the lineup Monday but told reporters he will reconsider sliding head-first.

2. The Pirates have homered in a season high-tying seven consecutive games and are 37-20 when hitting a home run this season.

3. Chicago CF Dexter Fowler has reached base safely in 17 consecutive games and is batting .333 with a .475 on-base percentage over that stretch.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Pirates 3