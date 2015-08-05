Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The Chicago Cubs will try to wrap up a perfect road trip and earn their season-high seventh consecutive victory when they finish an abbreviated two-game series at the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday. The Cubs matched their longest winning streak of the season with a 5-0 victory Tuesday to move a season-high 11 games above .500.

Chicago has pulled within three games of Pittsburgh for the top spot in the National League wild-card race and leads San Francisco by a half-game for the final playoff spot. The Cubs hope to beat up on left-hander Jeff Locke for the fourth time this season after tagging him for 15 runs (14 earned) in 12 1/3 innings over the previous three meetings, two of which resulted in Chicago victories. The position players on Chicago’s active roster are a combined 23-for-69 against Locke with Anthony Rizzo (6-for-18, 2 HR) and Dexter Fowler (4-for-7) leading the way. The Cubs lead the season series 7-4 after dropping 14 of 19 to the Pirates last season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Dan Haren (7-7, 3.42 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jeff Locke (6-6, 4.21)

Haren posted quality starts in his final two outings for the Marlins, but he is winless in his last three starts. The 34-year-old isn’t overpowering and doesn’t strike out as many hitters as he did early in his career, but he has allowed three or fewer runs in 16 of his 21 starts this season. Haren has lost his last three decisions against the Pirates dating to 2008 and is 3-3 with a 5.28 ERA in 10 career starts against Pittsburgh.

Locke has posted a 3.06 ERA over his last six starts, but he has lasted only five innings in three of his last four outings. That was enough to earn the win Friday at Cincinnati, as Locke allowed three runs over five frames in a 5-4 victory. The 27-year-old is 1-2 with a 5.75 ERA in eight career starts against the Cubs with much of the damage being done this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rizzo was 4-for-5 on Tuesday and is 11-for-20 over the past five contests.

2. The Pirates recorded two outfield assists Tuesday and rank second in the National League with 23.

3. Fowler has reached base in 18 consecutive games, matching his longest streak since 2011.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Pirates 3