Preview: Cubs at Pirates (Game 2)

The National League Central rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates will heat up over the next three weeks, as the teams play seven times before the end of the regular season and appear to be headed for another clash in the wild-card game. It starts with a doubleheader Monday that begins a critical four-game series in Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have recovered from a brief swoon to win five of their last six to establish a four-game lead over the Cubs in the wild-card race and inch within 2 1/2 of St. Louis in the division. To continue their charge, they’ll have to solve the Cubs, who hold a 7-5 edge in the season series. Chicago started its long road trip with four wins in five games – including two of three against the Cardinals – but dropped its final two games against struggling Philadelphia. The Cubs’ impressive rookie class has combined for a club-record 61 home runs – but only two against the Pirates.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (9-10, 3.50 ERA) vs. Pirates LH J.A. Happ (9-7, 3.87)

The Cubs squandered a strong outing from Lester last time out, losing 4-3 at St. Louis despite 31-year-old giving up just one run and two hits over seven innings. Lester has allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his last 10 outings and has not allowed a homer in his past four starts since giving up three Aug. 19 against Detroit. Lester beat the Pirates on May 16 in Chicago, scattering nine hits and allowing one run over seven frames with seven strikeouts.

Happ has been a huge pickup for the Pirates, going 5-1 with a 1.79 ERA in seven starts since being acquired from Seattle ahead of the non-waiver trade deadline. The 32-year-old Illinois native won his fifth straight start Wednesday, racking up a season-high 10 strikeouts while limiting Cincinnati to two runs and three hits over six frames. Happ’s only poor outing for Pittsburgh came in his debut, when he allowed four runs in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh is 73-1 when leading after eight innings and 0-46 when trailing after eight.

2. Cubs 3B/OF Kris Bryant is 10-for-30 with two homers and seven RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak and his 24 home runs are one shy of tying Billy Williams’ club record for a rookie.

3. Pirates INF Jung Ho Kang is 9-for-27 with two homers and seven RBIs during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Pirates 2