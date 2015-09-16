FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Intel
September 17, 2015 / 3:59 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Cubs at Pirates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Chicago Cubs turn to one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball over the past six weeks as they look to gain ground in the National League wild-card race Wednesday in Pittsburgh. The Cubs hand the ball to Jake Arrieta as they continue a four-game series with the Pirates after Pittsburgh maintained its four-game lead over Chicago by splitting a doubleheader Tuesday.

Arrieta aims for his 17th consecutive quality start as he looks to become the Cubs’ first 20-game winner since Jon Lieber in 2001. The right-hander is 5-1 with a 2.05 ERA in seven career starts against the Pirates, including a 3-0 mark and 2.63 ERA in four outings at PNC Park. The Pirates hope to have more success against Arrieta than they did versus Jon Lester, who tossed a five-hitter in a 2-1 Cubs victory in the nightcap of Tuesday’s twinbill. Pittsburgh counters with right-hander A.J. Burnett, who is 8-4 with a 2.91 ERA in 15 career meetings with the Cubs.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (19-6, 1.99 ERA) vs. Pirates RH A.J. Burnett (8-5, 3.14)

Arrieta had never won more than 10 games in a season, but he has won eight straight starts since the beginning of August. The 29-year-old has posted a 0.46 ERA over that stretch, compiling 57 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings. Arrieta began his recent stretch of dominance in Pittsburgh, where he threw seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball to beat the Pirates on Aug. 4.

Burnett’s return from the disabled list Thursday against Milwaukee was a mixed bag. The 38-year-old gave up three runs in the first inning but rallied to pitch four scoreless frames thereafter in a no-decision. Burnett has been outstanding in two starts against the Cubs this season, going 1-0 while allowing one run over 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant went 0-for-7 with five strikeouts in Tuesday doubleheader after entering the day riding a seven-game hitting streak.

2. Pittsburgh is 74-1 when leading after eight innings and 0-47 when trailing through eight.

3. Six of the 14 meetings this season have been one-run games, including both games Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Pirates 2

