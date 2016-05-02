Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The 19 meetings between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates could end up determining who claims the National League Central title. The first three-game showdown begins Monday at PNC Park with both teams looking to rebound from extra-inning losses.

The Cubs head to Pittsburgh with the best record in the major leagues and a three-game division lead over the second-place Pirates. The last time the rivals met was in the NL Wild Card game in October, when the Cubs jumped on Pittsburgh ace Gerrit Cole early in a 4-0 win that began their run to the Championship Series. Cole gets the start in Monday’s series opener, hoping to return to his dominant ways against the Cubs. Chicago won the season series last year for the first time since 2009.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, ESPN, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jason Hammel (3-0, 0.75 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (2-2, 2.78)

Hammel was outstanding in four starts last month, working six innings each time out and never allowing more than one run. The 33-year-old threw six scoreless frames at Cincinnati in his last outing, giving up three hits and two walks while racking up a season-high seven strikeouts. Hammel has a mixed career record against the Pirates, going 5-5 with a 4.03 ERA in 12 games (11 starts).

After a rocky season debut at Cincinnati, Cole has put together three straight quality starts and picked up the win in each of his last two outings. The 25-year-old gave up four runs – two earned – and eight hits over six innings Tuesday at Colorado but got plenty of support in a 9-4 win. Cole has been dominant against the Cubs, going 7-1 with a 2.88 ERA in nine career meetings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh 2B Josh Harrison is 14-for-36 during his 10-game hitting streak, but he’s 1-for-11 with five strikeouts versus Hammel.

2. Cubs 3B Kris Bryant (ankle) returned the lineup Sunday and went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games.

3. The Pirates are 13-0 when leading after six innings.

PREDICTION: Pirates 3, Cubs 2