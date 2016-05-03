Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates’ ace in the opener of the National League Central rivals’ three-game series, and now the Pirates need to return the favor to avoid a third straight loss. The visiting Cubs look to reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta to clinch a series victory in middle contest of the set on Tuesday.

The Cubs have won Arrieta’s last 18 starts – a franchise record – dating to July, and they’ve won his five turns this season by an average of 7.6 runs. Arrieta shut out the Pirates in his last visit to PNC Park for the NL Wild Card game in October. He defeated Pittsburgh ace Gerrit Cole in that one, a feat the Cubs were able to duplicate with a 7-2 victory in Monday’s series opener. Chicago has won 20 of its last 23 road games dating to last season.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, WPWR (Chicago), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (5-0, 1.00 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Jonathon Niese (3-0, 5.08)

Arrieta had a ho-hum outing Thursday, allowing one run and three hits over five innings to beat the Brewers. He walked four and struck out six as the Cubs didn’t give him a long leash coming off a 119-pitch no-hitter at Cincinnati in his previous start. Arrieta has dominated the Pirates, going 6-1 with a 1.68 ERA in nine career meetings.

Niese has been the beneficiary of great run support, as the Pirates have won each of his five starts despite his allowing four or more runs in four of them. The 29-year-old was roughed up for five runs and 10 hits in five innings at Colorado on Wednesday and has surrendered seven homers in 28 1/3 frames. Niese is 3-6 with a 4.76 ERA in 10 career starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 3B/LF Kris Bryant is 12-for-30 with six walks and two homers during his eight-game hitting streak.

2. Pittsburgh CF Andrew McCutchen’s two-run homer Monday gave the Pirates at least one blast in a season-high seven straight games and a total of 14 over that stretch.

3. Chicago OF Matt Szczur left Monday’s game with tightness in his right hamstring and is considered day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Pirates 1