Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The surging Pittsburgh Pirates have a golden opportunity to jump back into the National League Central race when they host the slumping Chicago Cubs for a three-game series starting Friday. The Pirates have won 10 of their last 13 games to climb within 8 1/2 games of the division-leading Cubs, who have dropped seven of their last eight.

The Cubs are still in command in the NL Central, but their cushion has dwindled as they’ve limped toward the All-Star break with 13 losses in their last 18 games. The Pirates had their seven-game winning streak snapped with a 5-1 loss at St. Louis on Thursday, preventing a four-game sweep of the Cardinals. Pittsburgh has lost eight of nine against the Cubs this season, and reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta is a big reason why. Arrieta, who will start the series opener, is 3-0 with a 0.86 ERA in three starts against the Pirates this season and 9-1 with a 1.46 ERA in 12 career meetings.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, CSN Chicago, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (12-3, 2.33 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (5-8, 5.34)

Arrieta hasn’t been himself in his last three starts, failing to get through six innings in each and allowing four or more runs in the past two. The 30-year-old gave up four runs and eight hits over 5 1/3 innings in Saturday’s 4-3 loss to the New York Mets – his second loss in his last three outings. Arrieta has fared well at PNC Park, where he is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA in six career starts.

Liriano ended a six-start winless skid with a victory at Oakland on Sunday, holding the Oakland Athletics to three runs over five innings. The 32-year-old has recorded just one quality start over his last eight outings and has allowed at least four runs in six of his last seven. Liriano is 5-4 with a 3.36 ERA in 13 starts against the Cubs, but they have beaten him in both meetings this season, tagging him for 12 runs in 10 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pittsburgh’s active roster has a combined batting average of .187 and just seven extra-base hits in 183 plate appearances against Arrieta, but OF Matt Joyce is 7-for-20 with two doubles and a homer against him.

2. Liriano has neutralized Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo (5-for-27, 10 strikeouts), but has had difficulty retiring 3B/OF Kris Bryant (4-for-9, two doubles, home run).

3. The Cubs dropped to 49-1 when leading after eight innings with Thursday's 4-3 loss in 11 innings against Atlanta, while the Pirates are 40-0 when taking a lead to the ninth.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Pirates 2