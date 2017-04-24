Preview: Cubs at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates swept a three-game series from the Chicago Cubs the first time the National League Central rivals hooked up this season, and they hope to continue their strong performance against the World Series champions when they host the Cubs for a three-game series starting Monday. The Pirates are the only team to win a series from Chicago this season.

The Pirates have lost four of six since they left the Windy City, but they are coming off a 2-1 win over the visiting New York Yankees on Sunday. Pittsburgh’s offense produced 18 runs in the three games against the Cubs but has been held to two runs or fewer in four of its six games since. The Cubs had a four-game winning streak snapped in the finale of their three-game series at Cincinnati on Sunday, losing 7-5 despite Anthony Rizzo homering for the third straight game. Rizzo is 17-for-46 during a 12-game hitting streak.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, ESPN, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Brett Anderson (1-0, 4.40 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Chad Kuhl (1-1, 2.60)

After two solid outings to begin his tenure with the Cubs, Anderson was shelled for six runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings Tuesday against Milwaukee. The 29-year-old surrendered six extra-base hits including a homer to the Brewers. Anderson is 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA in three starts against the Pirates, and he gave up one run over seven innings in his only previous outing at PNC Park.

Kuhl has posted back-to-back quality starts without picking up a win, as the Pirates have totaled four runs in his last two outings. The 24-year-old allowed just two runs and three hits over six innings Tuesday at St. Louis but was on the wrong end of a 2-1 defeat. Kuhl went 0-2 with a 10.45 ERA in three starts against the Cubs as a rookie last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rizzo is 4-for-7 with a double, a triple and a homer versus Kuhl.

2. Pirates 1B/OF Josh Bell drew a walk as a pinch-hitter in his only plate appearance Sunday, preserving his six-game hitting streak.

3. Pittsburgh is 3-4 against left-handed starters this season and batting .207 against southpaws.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Cubs 4