Preview: Cubs at Pirates

After being swept by Pittsburgh at home earlier this month, the Chicago Cubs exacted some revenge by pounding the Pirates in the opener of their three-game series in the Steel City. The Cubs hope to keep the offense rolling when the set continues on Tuesday.

Chicago registered 17 hits in a 14-3 thumping of the Pirates on Monday, as Addison Russell went 4-for-6 while Jason Heyward homered and drove in four runs. The Cubs have scored 53 runs while winning five of their last six games. Much of the increased production is due to the long ball, as Chicago has belted 12 home runs over its last six games after going deep just nine times in its first 13 contests. The Pirates’ pitching staff had been excellent early on but has surrendered 10 or more runs in two of its last three games and has dropped five of its last seven.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (1-1, 6.19 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Gerrit Cole (1-2, 4.70)

Hendricks has struggled in his first three outings, failing to record a quality start. The 27-year-old uncharacteristically has had command problems, issuing seven walks in 16 innings, and has served up four home runs. Hendricks is 3-2 with a 3.77 ERA in eight career starts against the Pirates, including a loss on April 14.

After a rocky season debut in Boston, Cole has posted three straight quality starts and increased his strikeout total in each. The 26-year-old beat Hendricks and the Cubs on April 14 and struck out eight last time out while holding St. Louis to two runs and six hits over six frames. Cole is 9-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 12 career starts against the Cubs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo, who had his 12-game hitting streak snapped on Monday, is 9-for-26 with four doubles against Cole.

2. Pittsburgh OF Gregory Polanco (8-for-19, homer) and INF/OF Josh Harrison (6-for-15, homer) have enjoyed success versus Hendricks.

3. Pirates 1B/OF Josh Bell is 8-for-24 during his seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Cubs 3