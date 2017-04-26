Preview: Cubs at Pirates

Left-hander Jon Lester will attempt to bounce back from his worst outing of the season and give his team its third straight quality start when the visiting Chicago Cubs wrap up a three-game series at the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. Chicago has won six of seven and will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Pirates.

Lester turned in his best performance against the Pirates in Chicago on April 16, limiting them to three hits over seven innings before his bullpen surrendered six runs. The Cubs amassed 53 runs over a six-game span following a 14-3 win in the series opener, but made an unearned run stand up in Tuesday's 1-0 triumph -- Chicago's first victory without an RBI since July 2011. Pittsburgh's hard-luck loss came hours after Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred revealed that Pirates star center fielder Starling Marte declined to appeal last week's 80-game suspension. Since a three-game sweep of the Cubs in Chicago, Pittsburgh has dropped six of its last eight games.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago-Plus, ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs LH Jon Lester (0-0, 2.66 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Tyler Glasnow (0-1, 7.94)

Lester surrendered five runs on a season-high nine hits over 5 2/3 innings at Cincinnati in his last outing. He permitted two runs on 14 hits over his first three starts but Chicago scored seven runs in that span. The 33-year-old Lester was 2-1 with a 3.80 ERA in four starts against Pittsburgh last season, but he lasted only three innings and gave up five runs in his last start at PNC Park.

Glasnow will be making his 11th career appearance and eighth start in his search to notch his first major league win. The 23-year-old Glasnow lasted 4 2/3 innings at the New York Mets on Friday, giving up three runs (one earned) on seven hits, after allowing four first-inning runs and six total at Chicago in his previous turn. Glasnow has yet to pitch beyond 5 1/3 innings in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Pirates 1B Josh Bell had his seven-game hitting streak halted but has reached base in 10 straight.

2. Cubs SS Addison Russell is 7-for-13 with five runs scored during a three-game hitting streak.

3. The Pirates place LHP Antonio Bastardo on the 10-day DL and recalled RHP Johnny Barbato from Triple-A Indianapolis.

PREDICTION: Cubs 6, Pirates 2