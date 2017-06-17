The Chicago Cubs haven’t won back-to-back games on the road since April 24-25, a streak they can end with a victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday. The Cubs also aim for their first series victory away from home since taking two of three from the Pirates from April 24-26.

The Cubs have lost six straight road series, but they have a chance to change that thanks to a late rally in Friday’s 9-5 win in the series opener. The back end of the Pirates’ bullpen was a mess Friday, when Juan Nicasio couldn’t preserve a ninth-inning lead and the Cubs teed off on Nicasio and demoted closer Tony Watson in a six-run ninth. The meltdown prevented the Pirates from winning for the fifth time in six games, though they brought the tying run to the plate before Cubs closer Wade Davis worked out of trouble. The Pirates have a 4-3 lead in the season series after going 4-14-1 against the Cubs a year ago.

TV: 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (6-4, 4.68 ERA) vs. Pirates RH Ivan Nova (6-4, 2.83)

Arrieta put together two straight quality starts before giving up four runs in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Colorado last time out. The 31-year-old matched his season-high with three walks and hit a batter as his command remained suspect. Arrieta is 9-3 with a 3.06 ERA in 16 starts against the Pirates.

Nova has allowed more than three earned runs only twice in 13 starts, and he has gone at least six innings in all 13. The 30-year-old was dominant last time out, limiting Miami to one hit over six scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Nova faced the Cubs once last season and held them to one run and four hits over 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-35 with three home runs and 13 RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak and had what would have been his third straight leadoff homer overturned on a replay review Friday.

2. Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen is 13-for-26 with two homers and seven RBIs during a seven-game hitting streak.

3. The Cubs were 7-for-19 with runners in scoring position Friday after entering the game batting .221 in those situations.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Cubs 4