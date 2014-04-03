(Updated: CORRECTS score)

Pirates 4, Cubs 3 (16): Tony Sanchez’s pinch-hit RBI single in the 16th inning ended the longest game ever played in Pittsburgh at 5 hours, 55 minutes.

After Starling Marte’s single advanced Jose Tabata to third, Sanchez delivered a sharp hit to left off Carlos Villanueva (0-2), who entered in the 15th inning. Stolmy Pimentel (1-0) pitched four frames to earn his first major-league victory for the Pirates, who didn’t score after loading the bases with none out in the 13th.

The Pirates tied the game in the 12th when Marte delivered a two-out single on a 3-2 pitch off Jose Veras, who extended the game by striking out Andrew McCutchen with the bases loaded. Anthony Rizzo had given the Cubs a 3-2 lead when he led off the top of the 12th with a home run off Jeanmar Gomez.

Emilio Bonifacio went 5-for-7 and is 9-for-12 in his first two games with the Cubs while Luis Valbuena had three hits, including an RBI single that scored Bonifacio and tied the game 2-2 with two outs in the ninth off Pirates closer Jason Grilli. Jordy Mercer delivered an RBI single in the second for the Pirates, who had only eight hits.

Pirates reliever Mark Melancon appeared to get out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth when he induced a double-play grounder by Nate Schierholtz. The play was challenged, though, and the review revealed Mercer came off second base before receiving the throw from Neil Walker, allowing a run to score to make it 2-1.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Pirates’ Charlie Morton allowed four hits, one walk and struck out six in six shutout innings while the Cubs’ Edwin Jackson allowed two runs (one earned), two hits, walked four and struck out five in 5 1/3 frames. ... The teams combined to use 16 pitchers in the contest - nine by Chicago. ... Jackson hit Marte with a pitch in the first inning and Morton plucked Rizzo with his first offering in the second, prompting home plate umpire Bob Davidson to warn both teams. Rizzo was hit again in the eighth and Marte was nearly drilled in the bottom half, but there were no ejections.