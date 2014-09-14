FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cubs 6, Pirates 4
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 14, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Cubs 6, Pirates 4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: UPDATES standings 3RD graph)

Cubs 6, Pirates 4: Javier Baez and Matt Szczur homered while Felix Doubront pitched six scoreless innings as visiting Chicago evened the series at a game apiece.

Arismendy Alcantara had two hits and scored twice while Szczur added a pair of hits for the Cubs, who snapped a seven-game losing streak. The Pirates had the leadoff man on in each inning from the second through the sixth but couldn’t break through against Doubront (4-5), who allowed four singles and a walk.

Russell Martin had two hits – including a three-run double – and Travis Snider homered for the Pirates, who fell 3 1/2 games behind National League Central leader St. Louis but remained 1 1/2 ahead of Milwaukee for the NL’s second wild card. Jeff Locke (7-5) allowed three runs and six hits over 5 1/3 innings to take the loss.

Baez put the Cubs on top with a two-run blast in the third — his ninth since being called up Aug. 5 — and another run came home on Chris Valaika’s double-play grounder later in the inning. Chicago tacked on two more in the seventh on Welington Castillo’s sacrifice fly and Mike Olt’s RBI double.

Szczur added his first major-league homer leading off the eighth to make it 6-0 before Martin cut the lead in half with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the inning. Pedro Strop came on to get out of the jam in the eighth and Hector Rondon gave up a leadoff homer to Snider in the ninth before nailing down his 24th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pittsburgh 3B Josh Harrison went 1-for-5, lowering his NL-leading average one point to .317. … Doubront recorded his first major-league hit with an infield single in the fourth. … Pirates LF Starling Marte missed his second straight game with a sore left elbow and was available only to pinch run.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.