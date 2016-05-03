Cubs 7, Pirates 2

PITTSBURGH -- Jason Hammel raised his record to 4-0 and Anthony Rizzo hit a pair of doubles as the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-2 on Monday night.

Hammel’s ERA rose to 1.24 after entering the game with a National League-leading 0.75 mark as he gave up two runs and five hits in five-plus innings with three strikeouts and one walk. His streak of five straight starts of allowing one run or fewer ended.

Rizzo hit an RBI double and scored in the third inning as the Cubs went ahead 2-1. He then doubled again during a four-run fifth that pushed the lead to 6-1.

The Cubs improved to 18-6, tops in the major leagues, and avoided losing consecutive games for the first time this season while winning for the fifth time in six games.

Dexter Fowler had two hits for the Cubs, including a double, and two stolen bases, and Javier Baez also had two of Chicago’s 11 hits. David Ross hit a two-run single in the fifth, Ben Zobrist had two RBIs and Kris Bryant extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Gerrit Cole (2-3) was roughed up for six runs -- five earned -- and six hits in 4 2/3 innings after winning his previous two starts. He struck out six but walked four in losing to the Cubs for just the second time in nine regular-season decisions.

Jordy Mercer went 3-for-3 with a walk for Pittsburgh and has reached base in 14 straight games, but Josh Harrison’s 10-game hitting streak ended as he went 0-for-4. Andrew McCutchen drove in both Pirates runs with a first-inning homer, his sixth, and a ground out in the fifth.

The Pirates (15-11) lost their second straight game after winning six in a row.

The Cubs pulled in front 2-1 in the third inning when Rizzo hit a two-out RBI double and scored on Zobrist’s single.

A four-run fifth extended the lead to 6-1 and chased Cole.

Zobrist hit a sacrifice fly, and David Ross greeted reliever A.J. Schugel with a two-run single before Matt Szczur scored on the back end of an attempted double steal with Ross. Pirates second baseman Josh Harrison made a wild throw home in an attempt to get Szczur.

Szczur initially was credited with a steal of home, but the official scorer later changed the call to a throwing error on Harrison that let Szczur score and Ross reach second.

Szczur was removed from the game in the middle of the fifth with tightness in his right hamstring.

Zobrist scored on a wild pitch by Kyle Lobstein in the seventh to increase the Cubs’ lead to 7-2.

Home plate umpire Laz Diaz warned both benches after Lobstein hit Zobrist with a pitch to lead off the inning. That came after Hammel hit the last batter he faced, Starling Marte, to start the bottom of the sixth.

The teams had a benches-clearing incident in last year’s NL wild-card game when Pirates reliever Tony Watson plunked Jake Arrieta, who went on to a pitch a five-hit shutout.

NOTES: Cubs RF Jason Heyward (sore right wrist) was not in the lineup for the first time this season, and he many also miss Tuesday night’s game. Matt Szczur started in Heyward’s place. ... Chicago LF Jorge Soler was on the bench for a second straight game as manager Joe Maddon opted to again play 3B Kris Bryant in left field and INF Tommy La Stella at third base. ... Pirates rookie C Elias Diaz will undergo elbow surgery sometime this week. The team’s medical staff is confident his ulnar collateral ligament is not torn, which would mean he will likely have an arthroscopic procedure rather than Tommy John ligament transplant surgery. ... The three-game series continues Tuesday night with Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (5-0, 1.00 ERA) facing Pirates LHP Jon Niese (3-0, 5.08 ERA).