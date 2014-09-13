Mercer, Pirates extend Cubs losing streak to 7

PITTSBURGH -- Jordy Mercer insists pitching and defense is the reason why the Pittsburgh Pirates are in position to make a second consecutive postseason appearance.

The Pirates, though, can also hit.

Mercer had three hits and three RBIs and National League batting leader Josh Harrison also had three hits as the Pirates stayed hot with a 7-3 victory over the skidding Chicago Cubs on Friday night.

Mercer delivered the key blow for the Pirates in the sixth inning as the shortstop’s two-run single gave them a three-run cushion at 6-3. Harrison, the third baseman, raised his batting average to .319.

The Pirates (78-69) won for the seventh time in their last eight games. They maintained a 1 1/2-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers for the second National League wild card and stayed 2 1/2 games behind the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central.

Second baseman Neil Walker had a pair of RBI singles, including one in the eighth inning that completed the scoring, and center fielder Andrew McCutchen and catcher Chris Stewart also had two of the Pirates’ 14 hits.

“It’s a case of each man going up there and putting up the best at bat they can,” manager Clint Hurdle said of the Pirates having five players with multiple hits. “Once the spikes get in the box, we’re going to scratch and we’re going to claw. Our hitters are in a confident place right now.”

Gerrit Cole (9-5) pitched six solid innings to beat the Cubs for the second time in six days and raise his career record to 5-0 against Chicago. He allowed three runs and five hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Cole was able to keep the Pirates ahead 4-3 when he got center fielder Arismendy Alcantara to foul out to the catcher with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning.

“That got to be a little bit of a tough inning but I just trying to keep making pitches and eventually I got out of it,” Cole said. “I was fired up to get that last out because I had to work for it.”

Relievers John Holdzkom, Tony Watson and John Axford finished with one scoreless inning each.

“Hitting comes and goes but our pitching and defense have been outstanding,” Mercer said. “Our guys pitched great tonight.”

The Cubs (64-83) dropped their seventh straight game. It is their longest losing streak since also losing seven in a row from Sept. 22-29, 2012.

Two slumping Cubs rookies, shortstop Javier Baez and Alcantara, hit home runs. Baez had hit .103 in his previous 10 games while Alcantara batted .130 in his past 14 games.

Alcantara and catcher Welington Castillo, who had an RBI single in the sixth to pull the Cubs within 4-3, both had two hits.

“I thought we put in some pretty good at-bats,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “We ran (Cole) into deep counts at times and I thought, overall, we played a little bit better than we had the previous six games.”

Left-hander Tsuyoshi Wada (4-3) lasted just 4 1/3 innings in his first start in a week, giving up four runs and nine hits while walking two and striking out two. Wada was given an extra day of rest after leaving his previous start last Friday against the Pirates in Chicago with cramping in his left calf.

The Pirates used a pair of bloop RBI singles to go ahead, 2-0. Stewart knocked in first baseman Gaby Sanchez, who doubled, in the second inning, and Walker drove in a run in the third.

Baez cut the Cubs’ deficit to 2-1 by hitting his eighth home run of the season to lead off the fourth inning.

The Pirates countered in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single by Mercer.

The Cubs again made it a one-run game in the top of the fifth when Alcantara hit a solo homer, his ninth.

And, again, the Pirates answered with a run in the bottom half as right fielder Jose Tabata tripled and scored on pinch hitter Ike Davis’ sacrifice fly.

NOTES: Cubs rookie RF Jorge Soler will miss the three-game series after traveling to Miami for the birth of his first child. ... Chicago 1B Anthony Rizzo (lower back strain) took batting practice and ran the bases but is not expected to return to lineup until Monday when the Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds. He has missed the last 16 games. ... Pirates LF Starling Marte (bruised left elbow) did not start after leaving Thursday’s win at Philadelphia when he was hit by a pitch. ... Chicago LHP Felix Doubront (1-1, 2.25 ERA) will face Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke (7-4, 3.60 ERA) on Saturday night.