Bryant’s three RBIs help Cubs defeat Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Kris Bryant is living up to the hype in the early days of what many expect will be a distinguished career.

The third baseman, playing in his fourth game, hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the seventh inning as he finished with three hits and three RBIs to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Bryant is 6-for-15 (.400) with four RBIs in four games since his much-anticipated call up last Friday from Triple-A Iowa. He led all major leaguers with nine home runs during spring training.

“He’s doing a nice job and there’s a really nice slow heartbeat going on right now,” Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s just out there playing the game really like I thought he would coming out of spring training.”

Bryant was a spring sensation as he led all major leaguers with nine home runs in exhibition play.

He came through Monday in a game that counted.

After right fielder Jorge Soler doubled and first baseman Anthony Rizzo walked with one out in the seventh, Bryant hit a drive to the base of the wall in left-center field off reliever Arquimedes Caminero (0-1) to score both runners.

Bryant scored on the same play when he took third on the throw home then came home when catcher Francisco Cervelli missed the ball.

“As someone that’s just been here a few days, it feels good to be able to help the team get a win,” Bryant said. “Those are the situations you definitely want to excel in.”

It looked for a moment that Bryant had hit his first home run but the ball held up in the damp night air.

“People told me it’s Death Valley to left-center field (at PNC Park),” Bryant said. “At least I got a Little League home run out of it. I got to run all the way around the bases. I don’t think I’ve ever had one of those before.”

Bryant hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to tie it at 1-1.

Soler, also a rookie, went 4-for-4 while Rizzo and shortstop Starlin Castro added two hits each for the Cubs, who had 14 hits. Second baseman Jonathan Herrera hit an RBI single in the eighth inning to push the lead to 5-1.

Right-hander Jake Arrieta (2-1) allowed only one run -- which came in the first inning on an RBI single by center fielder Andrew McCutchen -- in seven innings. Arrieta limited the Pirates to three hits, had no walks and struck out seven.

“We’ve seen their starting pitcher before and we know how good he is,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “Some nights, there really isn’t anything you can do but tip your hat to the opposing pitcher. He pitched a great game, so all we can do is go wash it off, go home and just get ready for tomorrow.”

Pirates right-hander A.J. Burnett surrendered one run in six innings as he scattered eight hits while walking two and striking out one.

McCutchen had two of Pittsburgh’s five hits and left fielder Starling Marte homered in the ninth, his fourth of the season and third in the last four games.

The start of the game was delayed 28 minutes because of rain, and there was a 23-minute stoppage of play in the top of the second inning as medics attended to a female fan sitting behind home plate who was struck in the back of the head by a foul ball hit by Castro.

The fan was standing in the first row of seats behind the protective screen with her back to the field. She was taken from the seating area on a stretcher but was alert and talking while being transported to a local hospital.

“That was scary, man,” Maddon said. “You just hope and pray that everything will turn out all right for her.”

NOTES: Pirates SS Jordy Mercer was not in the lineup because of a bruised chest, which he sustained Sunday when he was hit by a pitch by Milwaukee RHP Matt Garza while trying to bunt. The Pirates said Sunday that Mercer had a ribcage injury, but manager Clint Hurdle said before Monday’s game was that it was more in the chest area. ... INF Addison Russell, one of the top shortstop prospects in the game, began playing second base over the weekend for the Cubs’ Triple-A Iowa farm club. While that has led to speculation Russell might soon be called up, manager Joe Maddon said the move was made primarily so the 21-year-old could have more versatility. ... The second game of the four-game series will be played Tuesday night with Cubs LHP Travis Wood (1-1, 2.31 ERA) facing Pirates LHP Francisco Liriano (0-1, 2.08 ERA).