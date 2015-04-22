Cubs rally in ninth to beat Pirates

PITTSBURGH -- Joe Maddon is in just his third week as the Cubs’ manager but knew of his shortstop’s reputation before ever getting to Chicago.

While no one questioned Starlin Castro’s talent, many wondered about his focus, intensity and just how badly he wanted to become a star player.

Castro is playing like a star for Maddon as he hit a tying two-run single, then Welington Castillo drove in the winning run with a ground out in a three-run ninth inning Tuesday night as the Cubs rallied for a 9-8 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates and closer Mark Melancon.

Castro led the Cubs’ 12-hit attack by going 3-for-4 with his second home run and four RBIs. Through 13 games, the 25-year-old is hitting .352 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

“I’ve not been here before but I hear different people and what they say,” Maddon said. “Right now he is engaged, man. He is engaged in every pitch, offensively and defensively.”

With the Cubs down 8-6, first baseman Anthony Rizzo led off the ninth with a single and went to third on right fielder Jorge Soler’s double.

Rookie third baseman Kris Bryant walked to load the bases and Castro, the three-time All-Star then bounced a two-run single over third baseman Josh Harrison’s head.

Castillo, the Cubs’ third-string catcher, then bounced out to second on a high chopper that enabled Bryant to score and pin Melancon (0-1) with his first blown save in three opportunities. The right-hander’s ERA rose to 8.53.

Every day I come in here and if I think I can help with something, I help,” Castro said. “When I see Rizzo get on base and the double for Soler I said that I know we have a chance today.”

Melancon has failed to retire the side in order in any of his appearances that have lasted a full inning. The velocity on the right-hander’s cut fastball -- a pitch he throws the majority of the time -- is averaging 88 mph, down from 91 mph last season.

“Pitching is more about location than it is velocity,” Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. “If he is locating the cutter the way he usually does, he can get people out.”

Castillo also hit his second homer and had two hits and two RBIs along with Bryant, who is 8-for-14 in his last four games after going 0-for-4 in his much-ballyhooed debut last Friday. Soler, who ran his hitting streak to eight games, and Rizzo also had two hits.

Castillo’s homer drew the Cubs within 8-6 in the eighth inning after Castro’s homer had put ahead 4-2 lead in the sixth.

The rally made a winner of right-hander Edwin Jackson, who pitched one scoreless inning of relief. Closer Hector Rondon pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

Rookie shortstop Jung Ho Kang had given the Pirates an 8-5 lead with a three-run double in the seventh inning, which were the first three RBIs of his MLB career. The hit came after Cubs manager Joe Maddon intentionally walked left fielder Starling Marte, who hit his fourth home run in five games in the second inning, with runners on first and third to face Kang.

Kang entered the game hitting .077 while becoming first native South Korean to make the transition from the Korean Baseball Organization to the major leagues, but went 2-for-4. Marte and catcher Francisco Cervelli each had two hits and two RBIs.

“I felt like I had the opportunity to kind of prove myself and show why I‘m here,” Kang said through a translator.

Marte hit an RBI single and Cervelli had a two-run double in a three-run sixth that put the Pirates briefly ahead, 5-4. The Cubs scored the tying run in the seventh on an error by Harrison.

Both lefty starters allowed three runs in five innings. The Pirates’ Francisco Liriano gave up three hits, walked two and struck out nine while the Cubs’ Travis Wood surrendered four hits with two walks and five hits.

“That was spectacular,” Maddon said. “I‘m really proud of our guys.”

NOTES: The Cubs selected the contract of INF Addison Russell from Triple-A Iowa and optioned INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara to the same club. Russell made his major league, playing second base and going 0-for-5 with three strikeouts. ... 3B Mike Olt (broken right wrist) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL to open a 40-man roster spot for Russell. ... Pirates SS Jordy Mercer sat out a second straight game with a bruised chest. ... Pittsburgh RHP Charlie Morton, who is returning from right hip surgery, will throw a 65-pitch simulated game Thursday at extended spring training, then will begin a rehab assignment with one of the organization’s farm clubs.