Pirates grind out win over Cubs

PITTSBURGH -- Vance Worley knew he didn’t pitch a masterpiece. The box score showed that he pitched well enough, though.

“It wasn’t always easy and my pitches weren’t always going where I wanted them to go but I kept the runs off the board,” the Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander said. “In the end, that’s what matters most.”

Worley (2-1) grinded through 5 2/3 innings for his second straight win, needing 106 pitches to get 17 outs, as the Pirates held off the Chicago Cubs 4-3 on Wednesday night.

He allowed one unearned run on six hits while walking two and striking out five.

Right fielder Gregory Polanco hit his first home run of the season and made a pivotal catch to help the Pirates (7-8) after they lost to the Cubs (8-6) the previous two nights.

Polanco’s homer, a line shot to right field in the fifth inning, increased the Pirates’ lead to 4-1. In the top of the inning, he made a running catch of Cubs rookie third baseman Kris Bryant’s two-out bases-loaded fly ball just inside the right-field foul line to end the threat.

Polanco also doubled as he finished with two hits.

Left-hander Tony Watson pitched two scoreless innings for his first save of the season as closer Mark Melancon was unavailable after throwing 25 pitches Tuesday night while taking the loss.

Watson replaced right-hander Jared Hughes with the bases loaded and none out in the eighth and the Pirates holding a 4-1 lead.

Cubs catcher Miguel Montero singled in a run and left fielder Chris Coghlan drove in another with a fielder’s choice grounder to cut the gap to 4-3. However, Watson escaped the jam by getting pinch hitter Jonathan Herrera to foul out and rookie second baseman Addison Russell to line out.

“It wasn’t the plan to use Tony that long but it was a gritty performance on his part,” Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said. “It was really a gritty-kind of game for us. We ground out a win.”

Watson wasn’t surprised that he wound up pitching multiple innings.

“All of us in the bullpen knew the situation with (Melancon) down and how we might have to do a little extra,” Watson said. “That’s what a bullpen does, though. The guys pick each other up. It’s part of the gig.”

Cubs right-hander Jason Hammel (1-1) surrendered four runs -- three earned -- and six hits in five innings with no walks and five strikeouts.

“Those are the types of outings that leave you scratching your head,” Hammel said. “Some balls dropped here and there. I honestly felt I threw the ball well when I really needed to.”

First baseman Anthony Rizzo had two of the Cubs’ 10 hits. Russell singled off Worley in the third inning for his first major league hit, a day after making his debut.

Cubs center fielder Dexter Fowler left the game after two innings with tightness in his right groin and Pirates left fielder Starling Marte exited in the fifth with a soft tissue contusion in his right hand, the result of being hit by a pitch by Hammel two innings earlier.

The Pirates took a 2-0 lead in the second inning as catcher Francisco Cervelli hit an RBI double high off the right-field wall and rookie shortstop Jung Ho Kang followed with a sacrifice fly.

First baseman Pedro Alvarez’s sacrifice fly in the third pushed the Pirates’ lead to 3-0.

The Cubs got on the board in the fourth when Bryant led off with a double and scored on a groundout by shortstop Starlin Castro.

“They got us,” first-year Chicago manager Joe Maddon said. “We just couldn’t get a hit when we needed to. If we keep playing with that kind of intensity and effort on a nightly basis we’re going to win a lot of games this year.”

NOTES: Pirates RHP Mark Melancon will remain in the closer’s role despite posting an 8.63 ERA through his first seven appearances. Melancon suffered his first blown save of the season Tuesday night when the Cubs rallied for three runs in the ninth inning to win 9-8. ... Pittsburgh SS Jordy Mercer missed his third straight game because of a bruised chest and his status remained day-to-day. ... Cubs LHP Tsuyoshi Wada (left groin strain) made his first rehab start for Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, pitching 5 1/3 innings and throwing 89 pitches against New Orleans. He allowed two runs and six hits with four walks and five strikeouts. ... Chicago RHP Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 6.10 ERA) faces Pittsburgh LHP Jeff Locke (2-0, 1.93) on Thursday.