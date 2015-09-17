Rizzo’s homer propels Cubs past Pirates

PITTSBURGH - Chris Coghlan wasn’t ready to say the Chicago Cubs made a statement by closing the gap in the National League wild-card standings.

However, the right fielder did admit that it was pretty big for the Cubs to take three of four on the road from the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“That was an important series,” Coghlan said. “Real important.”

First baseman Anthony Rizzo’s two-run home run, his 30th of the season, started a six-run fifth inning as the Cubs rallied for a 9-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates in the series finale Thursday afternoon to win the series.

The Cubs turned a 4-3 deficit into a 9-4 lead with the fifth-inning outburst that included a two-run double by left-handed reliever Clayton Richard (4-2) and RBI singles by rookie shortstop Addison Russell and second baseman Tommy La Stella.

The Cubs (85-61) got within two games of the Pirates (87-59) for the first wild-card berth. Chicago, which hasn’t been to the postseason since 2008, would also have home-field advantage in the wild-card game if it ties with the Pirates by virtue of clinching the season series with 10 wins in 16 games.

“We come ready to play,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said. “I‘m telling you, man. Mission accomplished in one sense is that our guys came out and played the same game they’ve been playing all year long. That’s what we’ve been preaching - just play the same game.”

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has been saying the same thing to his team. However, Pittsburgh no longer seems so assured of hosting the wild-card game for third straight year.

“We played hard, we didn’t play well enough and we didn’t play good enough baseball and that’s the focus point,” Hurdle said. “We’ve got to play better baseball moving forward.”

Both teams trail St. Louis (91-54) in the NL Central. The Cardinals play a night game against the Brewers at Milwaukee and then open a three-game series against the Cubs at Chicago on Friday afternoon.

“The division title is still the goal,” Maddon said. “That’s what we’re after.”

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant had his second straight three-hit game. La Stella and Russell drove in two runs each and were two of four Chicago players with two hits along with Rizzo and center fielder Dexter Fowler.

Richard allowed two runs in 3 1/3 innings for the win. Left-hander Travis Wood pitched two scoreless innings for his second save, striking out five.

“The whole group was outstanding in this series,” Maddon said. “A lot of good stuff going on out there with a lot of guys picking each other up.”

Pirates right-hander Charlie Morton (9-8) lost for the fourth time in five starts as he was rocked for six runs - five earned - and nine hits in four-plus innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Right fielder Gregory Polanco and first baseman Pedro Alvarez both homered while finishing with two hits and two RBIs for the Pirates. Left fielder Travis Snider also went deep while second baseman Neil Walker and shortstop Jordy Mercer had two hits each.

Mercer replaced Jung Ho Kang in the top of the first inning when the rookie infielder sustained an injury to his left knee when Coghlan slid into second while unsuccessfully attempting to break up a double play.

Kang underwent an MRI exam and the results are expected to be available on Friday.

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks lasted just three innings, allowing four runs, six hits and three home runs with five strikeouts and no walks.

Polanco hit an RBI single in the seventh and scored on Walker’s double to pull the Pirates within 9-6.

The Pirates went ahead 4-3 in the third inning when Polanco led off with his ninth home run and Alvarez hit a two-run shot, his 24th.

The Cubs built an early 3-0 lead as a first-inning run came home on a double play grounder, and then Russell and La Stella had RBI doubles in the second.

Snider hit a solo homer in the second, his fourth of the season and first since the Pirates signed him last month after he was released by the Baltimore Orioles.

NOTES: Cubs RF Jorge Soler was activated from the 15-day disabled list a day earlier than expected, though he did not play. Soler had been out since Aug. 24 with a strained left oblique and was on a rehab assignment with Single-A Myrtle Beach. ... Pirates CF Andrew McCutchen got the day off after playing both games of Tuesday’s doubleheader split and all 12 innings of Wednesday night’s loss to the Cubs. ... Cubs RHP Dan Haren (9-9, 3.87 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (11-10, 3.17 ERA) on Friday. ... The Pirates begin a three-game series Friday night at Los Angeles as LHP Jeff Locke (8-10, 4.43 ERA) will oppose Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (17-3, 1.61 ERA).