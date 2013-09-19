RHP Jake Arrieta tries to prevent a sweep Thursday when he stats for the Cubs in their season finale with the Brewers. Arrieta did not factor in the decision his last time out, when he allowed back-to-back home runs in a 5-4 victory over the Pirates Sept. 13. Arrieta has faced Milwaukee twice this season, going 0-1 and allowing five earned runs in 11 innings of work.

LHP Chris Rusin lasted just four innings Wednesday, allowing six runs -- including a first-inning grand slam -- on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts. In his last seven starts, Rusin is 0-4 with 17 earned runs in 25 innings of work and has failed to work past the fifth in three of his last four outings.

INF Donnie Murphy was not in the starting lineup Wednesday, due to what manager Dale Sveum described as a sore wrist. Murphy was batting .284 after a 2-for-4 performance against the Brewers on Sept. 6 but has struggled since, going 2-for-22 since, dropping his average to .250 on the season. Sveum said Murphy’s availability is day-to-day.

CF Ryan Sweeney was one of two Cubs players with multiple hits Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a double in a 7-0 loss to the Brewers. It marked the first time Sweeney had multiple hits in one game since Sept. 10 and was the tenth time he accomplished the feat this season. Sweeney is 4-for-28 (.143) in his last 10 games with a home run and two RBIs.

RF Nate Schierholtz went 2-for-4 Wednesday in the Cubs’ 7-0 loss at Milwaukee. Schierholtz is second on the team with 20 home runs and 65 RBIs but is batting .125 over his last 10 games with one RBI, four walks and six strikeouts.