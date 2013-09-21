SS Starlin Castro reached the 10-homer mark for the third straight season with a fifth-inning shot in Friday’s 9-5 loss to the Braves. He is just the fourth Cubs shortstop since 1901 to record at least three 10-homer seasons, joining Ernie Banks (1954-61), Shawon Dunston (1986-95), and Jose Hernandez (1995-99). Castro and Banks are the only Cubs to accomplish the feat in three consecutive seasons.

LHP Travis Wood makes his 31st start (18th at home) in the second game of the series on Saturday. Wood received a no-decision in the Cubs 3-2 loss at Pittsburgh on Sept. 15 after allowing two runs on five hits. Saturday’s game is his first career start against the Braves.

C Welington Castillo’s season is over after he suffered a partial meniscus tear in his right knee. “He’s going to need to have it scoped,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said prior to Friday’s 9-5 loss to the Braves. “So obviously, his season’s over. He’ll rehab. Conservatively, it’ll be a 4-6 week rehab ... (But) he had a fantastic year. He’s a real developmental success story in really every facet.” Castillo batted .271 with eight homers and 32 RBIs in 113 games.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-4 in Friday’s 9-5 loss to the Braves. He notched back-to-back multihit games for the second time this month. Rizzo is batting .231 with 22 home runs and 76 RBI.

RHP Kevin Gregg could be released by the Cubs after publicly questioning manager Dale Sveum’s decision earlier this week to use RHP Pedro Strop in closing situations in the season’s final games. “Apparently Kevin misunderstood Dale and thought he had his job permanently taken away from him,” Cubs president Theo Epstein said after Friday’s game. “He apparently had some choice words ... (and) upon hearing that, I called him up to Dale’s office and told him how disappointed I was with him given the way we treated him this year.” Gregg apologized to Epstein and Sveum on Friday. “I told him that I’d sleep on it and let him know if he’d be released in the morning,” Epstein said. Gregg (2-5) pitched the ninth inning in Friday’s 9-5 loss to Atlanta, giving up four earned runs on three hits. In a post-game appearance in the Wrigley Field press box, Gregg said the original conversation was a misunderstanding. “I got angry about it,” Gregg said. “Theo’s a smart man, he’s not going to have a knee-jerk reaction to something. Unfortunately, I did.”

RHP Scott Baker continued his comeback from Tommy John surgery with his third Cubs start. Two solid appearances had impressed Cubs manager Dale Sveum enough to give Baker another look. “He’s pitching with not quite the velocity he did prior to the surgery, but he’s still pitching the way he (previously) pitched,” Sveum said. “He can get pop ups, he can pitch north and south and there’s that last life on his fastball.” Baker worked four innings on Friday, threw 70 pitches and gave up four runs on five hits in Friday’s 9-5 loss to the Braves. He walked three and struck out one.