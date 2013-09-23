SS Starlin Castro, the Cubs’ leadoff batter, appeared in his 600th major league game on Sunday but went 0-for-4. He salvaged the day with an RBI when he grounded into an eighth-inning fielder’s choice.

2B Darwin Barney went 2-for-3 with a run scored on Sunday. It was his 21st multi-hit game of the season and first since Aug. 31 against Philadelphia. Barney also had another perfect day in the field and has only four errors this season.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run on Sunday. His 63 extra-base hits are the most for a Cubs left-handed hitter since Corey Patterson had 63 in 2004. Rizzo is also tied for fifth among NL batters in that category. His 39 doubles are the most by a Cubs left-hander since Mark Grace had 41 in 2000. He also ranks fifth in the league in doubles.

RHP Edwin Jackson’s 30th start on Sunday made him one of five active big league pitchers with 30-plus starts over the past seven seasons. But he surrendered home-run pitches to Freddie Freeman and Andrelton Simmons and that was the difference in the 5-2 loss. “I gave up a two-run homer to Freeman and a hanging slider (on a) one-two count on Simmons and that pretty much sums up the day,” Jackson said. “I kind of got beat on two pitches.” It was Jackson’s 14th quality start, ranking third on the Cubs.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (8-12, 4.42 ERA) makes his team-leading 32nd start and 17th at home as the Cubs open a three-game series with Pittsburgh. He had a no-decision in his last start, a 4-3 Cubs loss on Sept. 17 at Milwaukee. Samardzija is 4-3 all-time with one complete game and a 2.17 ERA against Pittsburgh. He’s 1-3 this season in five starts against the Pirates. Samardzija leads the club with 203 strikeouts.