LHP Chris Rusin (2-5, 3.52 ERA) makes his 13th start and sixth at home in Tuesday’s middle game against Pittsburgh. He suffered the loss in the Cubs 7-0 setback Sept. 18 at Milwaukee, allowing a career high-tying six runs on four hits in four innings. Rusin is 1-1 all-time against the Pirates with a 2.65 ERA and is 0-1 in one start so far this season. Rusin made 19 appearances (18 starts) at Triple-A Iowa, going 8-7 with a complete game shutout, a 3.35 ERA and 69 strikeouts.

LF Brian Bogusevic went 2-for-3 with a double for his second multi-hit effort in his last three games. He’s hitting .319 in 70 night games this year.

RHP Carlos Villanueva has a 0.84 ERA in nine bullpen appearances since Aug. 31. Villanueva is 7-8 on the season with a 4.16 ERA in 45 games, including 15 starts. He’s matched a career-high of 125 1/3 innings pitch, also done last season with the Blue Jays.

RHP Jeff Samardzija had one of his strongest outings of the season, working six innings and giving up one run on five hits while striking out seven and walking four. “Besides (Neil) Walker’s home run, he didn’t give up any really hard contact tonight,” Cubs manager Dale Sveum said. “He threw the ball really well tonight, had a hard cutter. His cutter was getting swung and missed at more than it has all year. That was good to see.” Samardzija now has 210 strikeouts and 207 2/3 innings pitched. He’s the first Cubs pitcher to reach both levels since Ryan Dempster in 2010. Only five other big league pitchers have hit the 200-200 mark this season through Sunday.

RHP Pedro Strop became the fifth Cubs pitcher to record a save last Saturday, joining Kevin Gregg (32), Kyuji Fujikawa and Carlos Marmol (two apiece) and Blake Baker (one). It’s the first time since 2008 Chicago has five relievers with saves in the same season. Strop was acquired from the Orioles in a four-player trade July 2. He’s 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA.