RHP Jake Arrieta (3-2, 3.94 ERA) makes his ninth start and sixth at home in Wednesday’s series and Cubs home season finale. He earned his third win of the season on Sept. 19 in Milwaukee, allowing just one run on three hits while walking one and striking out five in seven innings. Arrieta is 2-0 with a 3.71 ERA in three career starts against the Pirates. He had no decision in the Cubs’ 5-4 victory on Sept. 13. He was a member of the Baltimore Orioles’ opening day roster.

SS Starlin Castro went 2-for-4, posting his 43rd multi-hit game of the season. He has driven in a run in three of his last five games (four RBI total) and is batting .243 through 157 games.

1B Anthony Rizzo went 1-for-4 with an RBI. He has collected eight hits in his last six games and is hitting .230 with four games to play. Rizzo has 63 extra-base hits, the most for a Cubs left-handed hitter since Corey Patterson in 2004. His 63 extra-base hits leave him tied for fifth among National League batters.

LHP Chris Rusin (2-6) was knocked out in the third inning after struggling to keep his pitches down. “My off-speed was up, my fastball was up and they took those pitches and got hits with them and put one over the fence,” said Rusin, who suffered his fifth straight loss. “Today I didn’t do the job.” He allowed four earned runs on six hits with one strikeout and one walk. Still, the presence of Rusin and Travis Wood in the rotation gives the Cubs two southpaws with ERAs of 3.52 or lower. Tuesday was Rusin’s final start and Wood likely will have one more. That would give the Cubs two lefties with at least 10 starts and ERAs below 3.80 in the same year for the first time since Ken Holtzman and Rich Nye in 1967.

RHP Kevin Gregg needs just 1/3 inning to reach 700 innings in his career. Gregg (2-6, 3.54 ERA) was 12-for-12 in save situations to start the season before suffering a blown save on June 29 at Seattle. With 32 saves, he topped the 30 mark for the third time in his career and the first time since recording 37 in 2010 with Toronto.

CF Ryan Sweeney went 3-for-3 with a run scored as he recorded his third three-hit game of the season. Sweeney also extended his hitting streak to five games and is hitting .356 at Wrigley Field this season.