SS Starlin Castro was the only Cub to crack the code against Lance Lynn on Friday, going 3-for-4 with two singles and a double. Castro upped his average to .246 but also fanned for the 128th time, an untenable number for a batter who’s only homered 10 times on the season.

LHP Travis Wood pitched just one inning Friday night, a move made by design to cap him at an even 200 innings for the year. Wood was the team’s only all-star and enjoyed the best season of his big league career, even though his 9-12 record doesn’t suggest it. His ERA ended at 3.11 and he racked up 24 quality starts in 32 appearances.

C Welington Castillo (knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after undergoing arthroscopic surgery for a partially torn meniscus suffered on Sept. 19 in Milwaukee. Castillo finished his first full MLB season with decent numbers, going .274-8-32 in 113 games. He also tied Pittsburgh’s Russell Martin with a 2.7 defensive WAR (wins above replacement), the top mark for MLB catchers in 2013.

RHP Edwin Jackson hasn’t enjoyed a good season. He’ll try to end it on a good note Saturday against one of his old employers, St. Louis. He’s 1-2, 3.47 in four starts this year against the Cardinals and 2-5, 4.15 in 11 career outings against them. Jackson is coming off a 5-2 loss Sunday to Atlanta.

3B Donnie Murphy went 1-for-4, although he had trouble with Lance Lynn, fanning twice on riding fastballs in the first three innings. “He throws across his body and when he’s spotting his fastball at the belt, it rides on you. We couldn’t catch up to that pitch,” Murphy said.