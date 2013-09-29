1B Anthony Rizzo homered for the first time since Sept. 13 at Pittsburgh when he lined a solo shot against Edward Mujica to lead off the ninth. It was the 23rd homer this year for Rizzo and his first against St. Louis since a walk-off job against Trevor Rosenthal on July 29, 2012. Rizzo also reached the 80-RBI mark for the year.

LHP Zach Rosscup threw a scoreless sixth inning and has worked nine scoreless outings in 10 appearances since being called up earlier this month. Rosscup needs to iron out some control issues -- he has yielded seven walks over 6 1/3 innings -- but he has fanned six and could be a candidate for a bullpen job next spring.

RHP Edwin Jackson (right lat strain) left Saturday’s game in the third inning after allowing eight hits and six runs over 2 2/3 innings. It was a fitting end to a bad season for Jackson, who went 8-18 with a 4.98 ERA after signing a four-year, $52 million contract in the offseason. “Just a crazy year, man,” he said. “If I had the answer, I would have changed it a long time ago.”

RHP Carlos Villanueva took over for Jackson and retired all seven men he faced. It was his longest scoreless relief appearance of the season and tied his second-longest relief outing of the year.

RHP Jeff Samardzija won on Opening Day in Pittsburgh and he’s hoping to do the same on closing day in St. Louis. It’s only his second start of the season against the Cardinals. He won on June 18 at Busch Stadium, coming within two outs of a complete game in a 4-2 decision. He’s 4-2 with a 4.47 ERA in his career against St. Louis.