Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch
#Treasury Markets
March 31, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 3 years ago

Chicago Cubs - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jake Arrieta (right shoulder tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. He threw 50 pitches in a simulated game during the final week of spring training. Arrieta was scheduled to travel with the club to Pittsburgh to throw another simulated game during the first week of the regular season. He will will need a minor league rehab, but a late-April return to the active roster is not out of the question.

RHP James McDonald (right shoulder inflammation) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 21. There is no timetable for his return.


