SS Starlin Castro went 3-for-4 with a run and RBI as he recorded his third three-hit game of the season. Castro also extended his hitting streak to seven games and is hitting .448 with seven RBIs since going 0-for-9 to start the season. It was his third straight big game. In a 7-6 loss to the Pirates on Tuesday, he went 3-for-4 with two homers and four RBIs. On Wednesday he was 1-for-5 against Pirates LHP Wandy Rodriguez.

LHP Travis Wood had a solid outing Thursday, allowing just one earned run on three hits while tying a career high with nine strikeouts. But he was circumspect when asked about watching the Cubs surrender the lead and eventually lose the game. “That’s baseball. Nothing’s guaranteed in this game,” said Wood, who allowed just one earned run on four hits while striking out nine and walking three. “Everybody’s out trying to get us and we’re trying to get them and that’s the way the cards fell today.”

3B Mike Olt was back in the starting lineup Thursday after a career night Wednesday in a 7-5 win over the Pirates. Olt broke out of a 1-for-14 slump Wednesday, going 2-for-5 with a homer, a run and three RBIs. He went 0-for-3 on Thursday.

CF Emilio Bonifacio led the major leagues with a .500 average and 19 hits entering Thursday’s game. He was also tops in the National League in on-base percentage (.537), tied for first with five stolen bases, shared second place with six multi-hit games and ninth in total bases (22). “He gets into the box, he’s very comfortable and obviously sees the ball well,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He knows he wants to get on base (but) he’s not trying to do too much.” Bonifacio went 0-for-4 but walked, stole two bases and scored a run Thursday as his averaged dropped to .452.