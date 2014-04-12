RHP Jake Arrieta (shoulder tightness) will make at least one more rehab start for Double-A Tennessee before he gets the call back to Chicago. Manager Rick Renteria said the club got good reports from Arrieta’s start Thursday for the Smokies. Arrieta pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing three hits and no runs while walking two and fanning four. He threw 40 of his 66 pitches for strikes.

RHP Jose Veras blew his second straight save opportunity Friday night, but manager Rick Renteria said he would remain the team’s closer. Veras hit two batters and walked one in a 27-pitch ninth inning, allowing two runs to force extra innings. Veras has issued seven walks and hit three men in 3 2/3 innings this season.

RF Nate Schierholtz notched his first four-hit game since July 10, 2011, when he played for the San Francisco Giants. His leadoff two-bagger in the 11th started the winning rally. It’s the fifth four-hit game in his career.

RHP Carlos Villanueva is coming off his first win, an 8-3 decision Sunday against Philadelphia in which he worked five efficient innings, allowing just one run. Villanueva, who ate two losses in relief in the season’s first two games at Pittsburgh, is 5-4 with a 3.44 ERA in 31 games (10 starts) against St. Louis. Last year, he was 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA in six games (three starts) against the Cardinals.

RHP Jeff Samardzija has been nails so far, even though he doesn’t own a win. Samardzija worked seven solid innings Friday night, allowing just six hits and a run while walking none and fanning four. In his first three starts, he’s given up just 17 hits, five walks and three runs in 21 innings, with 15 strikeouts.