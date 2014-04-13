LF Junior Lake’s eighth career homer was his third in the first inning but his first leading off the game. It was the first leadoff homer by the Cubs since David DeJesus homered against Colorado on May 15 of last season.

LHP Chris Rusin was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, sending RHP Brian Schlitter back to the minor league club. Rusin found himself busy right away, making the first relief appearance of his career and working five innings against the Cardinals. Rusin pitched for the Cubs in part of the last two years, compiling A 2-6 record in 13 starts. “He picked us up,” said Renteria. “Right now we’re just happy he was able to give us what he gave us,” when asked if Rusin might make a start in the near future.

RHP Edwin Jackson will make his third start of the season Sunday, coming off a no-decision against the Pittsburgh on April 8 when he allowed six runs in 4 2/3 innings in a game the Pirates won 7-6. Jackson has not fared well in his career against the Cardinals, one of his former teams. He is 2-6 with a 4.83 ERA in 12 career games, 11 starts, against the Cardinals and last year was 1-3 with a 5.19 ERA in five starts last year.

RHP Jose Veras blew a save Friday night. Before Saturday’s game, manager Rick Renteria said the Cubs will try different pitchers in the closer role. In four games so far this season, Veras allowed seven walks and hit three batters in 3 2/3 innings and has a 12.27 ERA. “We’re going to try and find some spots that he can continue to work through whatever things we need to work through and get better,” Renteria said. “Right now we’re going to see who emerges. We’re going to use some of our other guys.”

3B Carlos Villanueva worked a perfect first inning but allowed four runs in the second and could not get an out in the fourth, being knocked out of the game as the St. Louis Cardinals blew the game open with a five-run inning. Villanueva fell to 1-3 but said it was way too early to start having negative thoughts about the season. “We haven’t even played the first 15 days yet,” he said. “We won a good game yesterday, we lost today, but we have a chance to win the series tomorrow. That’s as simple as we have to look at it.”