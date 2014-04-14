RHP Blake Parker was recalled from Class AAA Iowa Sunday to give the team a fresh arm in the bullpen, which has been taxed by extra-inning games the first two weeks. Parker worked three scoreless innings at Iowa to start the season, notching a save. He had an effective stint to end 2013 with Chicago, pitching to a 2.72 earned run average in 46 appearances and going 1-2 with a save. But Parker was touched for three hits and two runs Sunday in two-thirds of an inning.

LHP Chris Rusin was optioned to Iowa after giving the Cubs five innings of relief in Saturday’s 10-4 loss. He allowed only one run and allowed manager Rick Renteria to rest a tired bullpen. Rusin made two starts earlier this month for Iowa, giving up seven runs over 9 2/3 innings.

RHP Edwin Jackson got a quick 2-0 lead but gave it back an inning later and eventually suffered his seventh loss in nine decisions against St. Louis Sunday. Jackson gave up eight hits and four runs over six innings, throwing 114 pitches as he had trouble finding the sweet spots in the tight zone of plate umpire Jerry Layne. Jackson has allowed a whopping 30 baserunners over 16 innings this year.

RHP Jason Hammel looks for his third straight win Tuesday when Chicago plays in the new Yankee Stadium for the first time. Hammel could become the first Cub pitcher to win his first three decisions since Carlos Silva rattled off eight consecutive wins to start 2010. Hammel has allowed just five hits and two walks over 13 2/3 innings in two victories over Pittsburgh, fanning 11.

2B Emilio Bonifacio went 0-for-5 on Sunday, grounding out to end the game and a forgettable series. One of the hottest hitters in baseball coming into St. Louis, the speedy leadoff man went just 1-for-9 against Cardinals pitching, dropping him below .400 at .392.