RHP Jake Arrieta allowed one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings for Double-A Tennessee on Wednesday. Arrieta has been on the disabled list since March 21 with tightness in his right shoulder and is slated for another rehab appearance at Triple-A Iowa.

1B Anthony Rizzo had two hits in Game 1 of the doubleheader and has hit in eight of nine games. During that period, Rizzo is 15-for-34 (.441) with one home run, six RBIs and eight runs scored.

LHP Zac Rosscup was Chicago’s 26th man for the nightcap. Rosscup made 10 appearances spanning 6 2/3 innings as a September call-up last season. He pitched to a 1.35 ERA in those outings but had a 5.14 ERA in six spring training appearances.

RHP Edwin Jackson will have a little less time to focus on improvement from his last start. After allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings of a 114-pitch outing against St. Louis on Sunday, the Cubs moved him to Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds. So far Jackson has allowed 30 baserunners in 16 innings.

RHP Jason Hammel pitched decently, allowing three runs and five hits in seven innings. That marked the seventh straight outing he allowed three runs or fewer.