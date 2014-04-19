RHP Edwin Jackson (0-1, 6.19 ERA) makes his fourth start of the season Saturday and second at Wrigley Field. He has just one victory in his last 13 starts going back to July 2013. Despite the poor recent run he has an all-time 2-1 record with a 3.00 ERA in five career starts against the Reds. He’s also been a Cubs workhorse as just one of eight pitchers to make 30 or more starts in each of the last seven seasons and one of only four to do so by age 30 or younger.

RHP Jeff Samardzija (0-2) had another hard-luck outing Friday. He is winless in his last 10 starts dating back to last season, including four quality starts this spring. On Friday, he pitched a strong seven innings but had just one run of support and only four runs in four starts this season. “Jeff’s thrown a lot of strikes, strikes with his fastball and he’s worked down in the zone and his mix has been good,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “Right now he’s in a good place.” Samardzija persistently remains the subject of trade rumors, but hasn’t been identified with a potential team.

2B Emilio Bonifacio has slightly cooled off since leading National League batting earlier this month. But he was still hitting .339 entering Friday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds and was third in the league with eight stolen bases and with a .440 average in night games. ‘Here’s a guy who started off extremely hot,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “I don’t think there’s any retrospection to be made why he’s cooling off. (But) he’s a guy who gets on base and tries to be the best he can from both sides of the plate. He’s a spark plug and we’ll continue to throw him out there.”

RHP Hector Rondon entered Friday with a 16 2/3-inning scoreless streak dating back to Sept. 3, 2013. He has held batters to a .093 average and while striking out 17 and walking just six in that span. The streak is the second-longest active run in the majors behind Washington’s Rafael Soriano (18 innings). Rondon (0-0) appeared in seven games and picked up his lone save on April 11 in St. Louis.