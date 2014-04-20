RHP Jake Arrieta said he will possibly make his final rehab start on Monday with Class-A Daytona before he is possibly activated from the disabled list. He went on the disabled list DL on April 18 for right shoulder tightness. He has made three rehab starts for Double-A Tennessee, but will pitch for Daytona on Monday to take advantage of warm weather.

1B Anthony Rizzo exited after the seventh inning of Saturday’s 8-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds due to back spasms. Rizzo said he expects to feel sore on Sunday but hopes to be in the lineup against the Reds. He said he has a history of back spasms and felt them Friday before they flared up when he stretched on a catch Saturday.

RHP Edwin Jackson threw three pitches in the third inning Saturday against the Reds. He is the first Cub to get three outs on three pitches in one inning since Randy Wells did on Sept. 25, 2011, against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Jackson allowed a bunt single to Billy Hamilton, the Cubs got a double play and ended the inning with a groundout to Jackson.

CF Emilio Bonifacio leads the Cubs with seven multi-hit games in 16 games. He had three hits on Saturday to give him four games with at least three hits. He is 21-for-47 (.447) with nine runs and eight stolen bases in 10 games against NL Central opponents.