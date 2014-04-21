LHP Travis Wood (0-2, 3.00 ERA) takes the mound against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the opener of a four-game series on Monday. He’s 1-4 in in five career starts against Arizona, allowing four earned runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings in one start last year. In his last start on April 16 at Yankee Stadium, Wood missed a quality start by one out but still limited the Yankees to two runs despite allowing 11 hits. He led the Cubs and was tied for fourth in the National League last year with 24 quality starts and represented the Cubs on the 2013 All-Star team.

1B Anthony Rizzo returned to the Cubs lineup on Sunday after departing Saturday’s game with back spasms. He has been the Cubs’ top hitter at home, hitting .484 (15-for-31) and was tied for fourth in the National League in home batting average coming into the day. Rizzo is now hitting .349 for the season after Sunday with two home runs and eight RBIs.

RHP Carlos Villanueva (1-4) took his second straight loss on Sunday. It was his second consecutive start after a pair of relief appearances. He worked 4 2/3 innings and gave up five earned runs on nine hits while striking out seven with one walk. “It might seem like my stuff flattened out but I didn’t really feel tired,” Villaneuva said. “But obviously I wasn’t as crisp. I thought I had good stuff. I was one pitch away those two innings with two out. ... (But) they had runners in scoring position and drove them in.”

RHP Hector Rondon (0-0, 0.93 ERA) saw a 16 2/3-inning scoreless streak come to an end on Saturday, allowing two runs on three hits in two innings of work in an 8-4 Cubs victory. “I think during the course of the last part of last year, a lot of stuff I saw was really good,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “I think he finally started feeling comfortable, healthy. He’s got a very strong, live arm. We’re all very happy were he’s at right now.”