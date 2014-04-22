RHP Jake Arrieta was scheduled to make his fourth rehab start on Monday as Single-A Daytona plays at Clearwater. He’s been on the 15-day disabled list with right shoulder tightness. “I think we’ll see where he’s at after he throws,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “I can’t predict his timetable, I just know he’s progressing well.”

SS Starlin Castro hit safely in 13 of his last 16 games, including hits in all 10 home games this season. Castro went 1-for-3 with a walk and run scored in Monday’s 5-1 victory over the Diamondbacks to improve his average to .288. Asked if Castro is returning to a form displayed earlier in his career, Cubs manager Rick Renteria said no one reaches the big leagues as a complete player. “I came up when I was 24, and I still didn’t know how to play the game,” Renteria said. “(Castro) is still learning, and I think we make a mistake when we think any player that plays in the big leagues is not still learning.”

LHP Travis Wood went 2-for-3 at the plate -- including a three-run home run -- and kept the Diamondbacks from mounting much of an attack as he scattered six hits, struck out a career-high-tying nine hitters and worked seven innings to earn his first win of the year. “He was a one-man wrecking crew,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “Obviously we know he can swing the bat. Good for him, good for us.” Wood (1-2) came into the game tied for third with Chris Sale (White Sox) and C.J. Wilson (Angels) with 26 quality starts dating back to the start of last season. The Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw leads with 28 while the Phillies Cliff Lee has 27.

RHP Jason Hammel (2-1, 3.05 ERA) enters Tuesday’s game with three quality starts to date while allowing three earned runs on five hits on April 16 in a 3-0 loss to the Yankees. And when it comes to WHIP numbers (walks plus hits in innings pitched), there’s no one better in baseball. He leads the majors with a 0.726 WHIP (10 hits, five walks, 20.2 innings pitched). He’s also been a workhorse with 20 or more starts in five straight seasons from 2009-13.