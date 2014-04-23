RHP Jake Arrieta will likely get one more rehab start before returning to the Cubs. Arrieta hasn’t pitched in the majors this season because of right shoulder tightness, and had his fourth rehab appearance Monday, allowing five runs - three earned - and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. “He came out of it good,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said.

INF Mike Olt went 1-for-4 with his fourth home run. The blast was a three-run homer off Arizona starter Brandon McCarthy and gave the Cubs a 5-0 lead in the fifth. Olt leads the Cubs with four home runs, and according to manager Rick Renteria, will be getting more regular playing time after dealing with a right shoulder problem and a platoon at third base. “I’ve been working a lot,” Olt said. “Extra work, just making sure I can take as many reps as I can to get as comfortable as I can, and when I get in there that’s my main goal, is stay comfortable and it has been working.”

RHP Jason Hammel went seven innings, allowing four hits and one run to improve to 3-1 on the season. Hammel bounced back from his April 16 loss to the Yankees and continued his strong first month with the Cubs. He walked nobody and threw 109 pitches. “You get yourself into a lot of trouble if you don’t throw strikes,” Hammel said. “Honestly, tonight I kind of battled through it. Didn’t really have command of the two-seamer, so I had to use the four-seamer a lot tonight. It’s simple math - if you don’t let anybody on base you don’t have to worry about giving up runs.”

RHP Carlos Villanueva could get “possibly” two more starts, Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. Villanueva -- the Cubs’ fifth starter in place of Jake Arrieta -- is 1-2 with a 10.66 ERA in three starts.

RHP Jeff Samardzija will start Wednesday for the Cubs. In his last start, Samardzija went seven innings and allowed six hits, three runs (one earned) but took the loss. On the season, Samardzija is 0-2 despite a 1.29 ERA. Lifetime against the Diamondbacks, Samardzija is 0-1 with a 5.40 ERA in eight games (three starts).

INF Luis Valbuena made his third appearance of the season at second base, starting as the Cubs’ leadoff man. Cubs manager Rick Renteria said Valbuena was there because of his strong .404 on-base percentage entering play Tuesday. Valbuena was 2-for-4 with three runs scored on Tuesday, and Renteria credited his 11-pitch at-bat to start the game with setting the tone against Arizona starter Brandon McCarthy.