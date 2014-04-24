RHP Jake Arrieta is expected to make one more rehab start when he pitches at Double-A Tennessee. After that, the Cubs will evaluate whether to bring him back from the 15-day disabled list, where he’s been with a shoulder injury. “It’s getting close,” manager Rick Renteria said. “We just have to make sure that he finished (his rehab) in a good way. He’s progressing well. He’s doing well.”

RHP Jeff Samardzija had another disappointing result -- a no-decision for the third time this season. And it wasn’t his fault as the Cubs gave up a 5-2 lead and eventually the game long after their starter had departed. Samardzija allowed just two earned runs, walked two and struck out seven in his third no-decision. “We weren’t able to close it out (for Samardzija),” manager Rick Renteria said. “He keeps pitching the way he’s pitching and he’ll get victories.”

CF Emilio Bonifacio’s best numbers so far seem to come against lefties after sunset. Bonifacio entered Wednesday’s game tops in the National League against lefties (.524) and was second at night with a .393 average. He was batting 6-for-15 (.400) in this week’s homestand and stood fifth in batting (.351) and ninth in on-base percentage (.407).

3B Luis Valbuena was out of the starting lineup after going 2-for-4 Tuesday in a victory over the Diamondbacks. He has appeared in 17 of the Cubs’ first 19 games, including 10 starts at third base. “His on-base percentage has actually been extremely high, especially against right-handed pitching,” Renteria said. “In general, he’s got a decent on-base percentage (.423).” Valbuena is batting .364 (4-for-11) with four walks on the homestand. “He grinds out at-bats; he really does,” Renteria said.