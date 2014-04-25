RHP Blake Parker was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. He was called up April 13 and pitched in two games, allowing three runs on five hits in 1 2/3 innings.

LHP Zac Rosscup was called up for the second time this season after serving as 26th man in the second game of an April 16 doubleheader at Yankee Stadium. “Rosscup has shown he’s capable of relieving up here,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He did a nice job in New York.” He made his major league debut last September, producing a 1.35 ERA in 10 relief appearances. He was acquired by the Cubs as part of an eight-player trade that sent pitcher Matt Garza to the Rangers last summer.

RHP Edwin Jackson (1-2) threw a season-high seven innings of three-run, five-hit ball. It was his first quality start since Sept. 22 against Atlanta. “Early in the game I felt like I was rushing a little bit,” Jackson said. But manager Rick Renteria was pleased with the effort. “He kept us in the ballgame,” Renteria said. “He didn’t have his best stuff today so he really had to work and I really think he brought it out and gave us a chance.” Jackson was lifted for a pinch hitter after seven innings. He allowed three earned runs on five hits, struck out four and walked a pair.

RHP Neil Ramirez, 24, was called up from Triple-A Iowa to make his first appearance on a major league roster. His addition brings the pitching roster up to 13, including three left-handed relievers. Ramirez had a 7.71 ERA in six relief appearances for Iowa. He spent nearly all of spring training in the Cubs’ camp, throwing 7 2/3 scoreless innings with two saves.

RF Justin Ruggiano has been placed on the 15-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain suffered chasing down a drive in right field Wednesday in the ninth inning of a 7-5 loss to the Diamondbacks. Ruggiano was batting .229 (8-for-35). He hit his first home run of the season -- a two-run shot in the sixth inning -- to give the Cubs a 5-2 lead. It was the first time he had back-to-back multi-RBI games.